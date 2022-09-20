Sharp trotters land double at Lord's Raceway

A big night for Bendigo region trainers and drivers included a driving double for Tayla French aboard Hard Rock Shannon, trained by her father Terry at Heathcote, and Community Art for Barham trainer Terry Dawson, and single driving wins to Ellen Tormey on the Mark Thompson-trained Royal Appointment and 18-year-old George Chamouras, who ticked off his maiden win in the sulky by steering the Julie Douglas-trained Didshedoit to an impressive win.