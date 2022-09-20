Bendigo Advertiser
Sharp trotters land double at Lord's Raceway

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:55am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Mystic Chip, driven by Monique Burnett (in black and green), wins at Lord's Raceway on Tuesday night. Picture: Claire Weston Photography

LONGLEA trainer Glenn Sharp ensured his stable would be well represented in next Wednesday night's final by winning two heats of the VHRC/Aldebaran Park Benefiting Our Members Trot (2150m) at Lord's Raceway on Tuesday night.

