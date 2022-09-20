Sharp trotters land double at Lord's Raceway

LONGLEA trainer Glenn Sharp ensured his stable would be well represented in next Wednesday night's final by winning two heats of the VHRC/Aldebaran Park Benefiting Our Members Trot (2150m) at Lord's Raceway on Tuesday night.
After Marong trainer Terry Gange took out the first heat with the returning Bullapark Beno, Sharp claimed the honours in heats two and three with wins by Mystic Chip and Ima Ziabee.
It made it back-to-back wins for Ima Ziabee, who won at Bendigo 13 days earlier over the shorter 1650m distance.
The eight-year-old mare, nicely driven by Josh Duggan, overcame an early hiccup when she broke in the score-up, regaining her spot in the draw and going on to score a tough all-the-way win by a neck over Kyvalley Surfrider.
It was a contrast to his September 7 win when the daughter of Tennotrump out of the mare Disco Dance never really settled in the running before charging home for a 13.5m win.
Mystic Chip, the Victorian Square Trotters Association's trotter of the year in 2021, benefited from a small slice of luck when he was able to sneak through the middle of the field down the back straight as Vincent Kai broke.
Making her run three-wide, Monique Burnett was able to time it to perfection on Mystic Chip to overhaul Aldebaran Stevie, with the Ray Cross-trained Countess Chiron separating the two in second place after flashing home down the outside.
Sharp said both races had panned out 'just nicely' for his pair of trotters, but insisted next week's final would be a much tougher proposition.
Just looking at the three heats, I am not going to draw too well," he said.
"There's a fair chance I might even drop to the second line, or wide on the front, so that will be a bit trickier.
"But that's just the way it is. You've got to be in it to win it."
One thing Ima Ziabee and Mystic Chip won't lack going into the final at Bendigo is solid recent form.
"You kind of have runs with them and purple patches and things fall into place for you," Sharp said.
"These two are generally always knocking on the door.
"A lot of it just comes down to the way the race is run and where you land and what you draw."
Both remarkably consistent performers, Ima Ziabee and the nine-year-old Mystic Chip have won nine races between them this season and been placed 16 times.
A big night for Bendigo region trainers and drivers included a driving double for Tayla French aboard Hard Rock Shannon, trained by her father Terry at Heathcote, and Community Art for Barham trainer Terry Dawson, and single driving wins to Ellen Tormey on the Mark Thompson-trained Royal Appointment and 18-year-old George Chamouras, who ticked off his maiden win in the sulky by steering the Julie Douglas-trained Didshedoit to an impressive win.
Chamouras' first victory came at drive number 42.
He had previously been among the placings six times.
It marked a return to form for Didshedoit, a four-year-old mare by Terror To Love out of the mare Whitewash, who has won three of her 13 starts since arriving at Strathfieldsaye earlier this year, but had not placed in her previous four starts.
