Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Birthday boy Chamouras gets maiden driving win as present

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 22 2022 - 5:34am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
George Chamouras with the pacer who helped deliver his first career win in the sulky Didshedoit at Lord's Raceway last Tuesday. Picture: Claire Weston Photography

GEORGE Chamouras turned 18 on Wednesday, but the perfect birthday gift arrived a few hours early at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.