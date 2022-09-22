Birthday boy Chamouras gets maiden driving win as present

GEORGE Chamouras turned 18 on Wednesday, but the perfect birthday gift arrived a few hours early at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway.
The industrious young harness racing driver celebrated his first win in the sulky by steering the Julie Douglas-trained Didshedoit to victory on his home track.
His first win came at his 42nd career drive and followed a half dozen placings since his first drive in February this year.
It was literally the icing on the birthday cake that was presented to him on Wednesday morning by his bosses Glenn and Julie Douglas at their Strathfieldsaye stable.
Pitted against seven other concession drivers in the race, Chamouras, who had two drives on the 10-race card, had hoped Didshedoit would be the horse to deliver the breakthrough win.
The four-year-old mare - a relatively recent addition to the stable - went into the race with two wins from 12 starts since her first for the stable in June this year.
"I had a few nerves going out as the horse's manners can be a bit unreal at times, but I was quietly confident and it was awesome to get the first win under the belt," Chamouras said.
"She has got a little bit of ability, I'm sure Julie and Glenn are pretty happy with how she is progressing.
"That is the main thing."
From a harness racing family, a career in the sport always seemed a natural progression for the teenager.
His father Peter Chamouras is a trainer at Heathcote, while his brother Corey Bell, a driver, is currently located in Tasmania.
Adding to the excitement, both were trackside to see him notch up his first win.
He said while harness racing with its early mornings and late nights was often a grind, moments like Tuesday more than made up for it.
"There have been some hard days, but I've always wanted to have a crack at this," Chamouras admitted.
"But it's been great of late; I really attack it. It's full-on, but it's great.
"Glenn Douglas and Julie and Glenn's brother Daryl have taught me nearly everything I know.
"Mum and dad obviously taught me the ropes, but the Douglases are broadening my horizons.
"There are so many things to harness racing, but they are teaching me absolutely everything.
"There is me and another kid Nicholas Brown out here. It's full-on, but we love it."
Brown, who has eight career wins, finished sixth in Didshedoit's race on the other Douglas-trained horse Hoppers Dream.
The chase for his first win ultimately evolved into a lesson in patience for Chamouras.
"There were a few seconds beforehand and it was hanging over my head a bit that I hadn't had a win - it was like I had something on my back," he said.
"I just wanted to get it over and done with.
"But Glenn and Julie and Eric Anderson all assured me it was coming.
"I just kept working hard and it finally came up."
He hopes his second victory is just around the corner.
Also a talented footballer, Chamouras has won the past two club under-18 best and fairest awards with Heathcote District league club Huntly and this season made his senior debut with the Hawks, playing a handful of games.
He has only recently signed with Kyabram District league club Longwood, where he will join his former under-18 coach Baz Formosa, who has taken on a role with the Redlegs.
"I'm hoping I can juggle both - it will definitely be hard, but we will see how it goes," the midfielder said.
Harness racing, however, remains the priority.
"I'll stick at this and see what comes of it and just keep taking it day by day," Chamouras said.
