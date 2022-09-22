LOOKING to keep your week ahead busy? Support local and head to one of these events listed below.
Make sure you scroll to the bottom for the 'Plan Ahead' section - so you know what to keep an eye out for.
AUSTRALIAN FLOWER SHOW
Come and admire a huge display of native flowers all grown by members of the Australian Plants Society, Bendigo, in central Victorian gardens.
Purchase plants from specialist nurseries; books; garden accessories; art and more including a fantastic raffle!
Ask questions and even get a special price if you purchase a new membership at our show!
For more information, ring 0400 149 319 or email bendigo@apsvic.org.au
Admission: $5.00, School children admitted free.
Where: Victory College, Kairn Road, Strathdale, Bendigo.
When: Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25, 9.30am to 4pm.
GIRLS SCHOOL 1956 REUNION
Girls who began Form 1 at Bendigo Girls School in February 1956 are invited to attend a special celebratory lunch on Saturday September 24.
Bendigo Girls School 1956 Form 1 intake. Picture: SUPPLIED
IMAGE
Please contact Elizabeth 0411 591 140 to reserve your place and get further details.
Where: Pearl Room, National Hotel, High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, September 24, noon to 4.30pm.
BENDIGO WRITERS COUNCIL
Explore September with Kimberley Furness and the Bendigo Writers Council.
Kimberley is passionate about celebrating female changemakers and has been recognized as one herself, winning the 2022 Victorian Agri Futures Rural Women's Award.
She has been a sub-editor and Journalist at The Bendigo Advertiser.
Kimberley will entertain us with Storytelling, Across Print, Social Media, and Audio.
All welcome.
Cost. $8. Hot supper provided.
Bring pens and paper and be inspired.
Where: Bendigo Library, Activity Room, Hargreaves Street. Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, September 28, 7pm to 9pm.
SWING TO JAZZ
Come and enjoy a fantastic afternoon of Jazz with HOT B HINES. Cost: Just $20 per person (includes a delicious afternoon tea). Tickets must be pre-paid. Don't miss out!
All tickets are selling fast! Contact: Bill Knight 0438 323 454 melvabill@bigpond.com
Where: Huntly Memorial Hall, Midland Highway, Huntly.
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 4pm.
WEEKEND DANCE
Enjoy an evening dance with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will feature excellent CD music, a supper of tea/coffee and biscuits, a raffle, prizes and lucky door.
Admission $7.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, September 24, 7.30pm to 11pm.
PLANET AWARE SEPTEMBER
What's on for Planet Aware September this week? So many events!
"Embrace Kids" at The Star, frog fun at Ironbark Gully Reserve, day trip to Crosbie Nature Reserve, the Australian Plants Society Bendigo show, David Holmgren, Anitra Nelson and Elena Pereyra in person at the Latrobe Arts Centre, and platypus monitoring on Sunday late afternoon.
Find the details and register for all events here.
Where: Various locations throughout Bendigo.
When: Throughout the month of September.
PROBUS CLUB
The Probus Club of White Hills meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month except December.
This week, the speaker will be from Bendigo Foodshare, with some amazing news to share.
You are most welcome to attend.
Contact Glenys 0408 172 167 for more information.
Where: Sports Ground, Scott Street.
When: Tuesday, September 27, 10am to noon.
FUNDRAISER CONCERT
Enjoy an afternoon of music and fundraising with Peter Sheahan's Walk Ups.
Door proceeds will go to Palliative Care Auxiliary.
There will be performances by Dee Hart, Peter Sheahan, Leigh Bice, Norm Whitton, Terry Andison, John K, Floreena Forbes OAM Graham Hall, Evelyn Sheahan, Bendigo Bill, John Tehan, Olive Bice OAM, Ken Jones, Debbie Penhall and Ken Bice.
There will also be poetry, yarns, a raffle and lucky door prizes.
Walk up artists welcome - register at 12.30pm.
$10 per head.
For tables, please phone Peter 0400 076 634 or 0407 059 480.
Meals available between noon and 2pm and 5.30pm to 9pm, 5443 8166.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Road, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, September 25, from 1pm to 5.30pm
EXHIBITIONS
TREASURES OF DAI GUM SAN
Treasures of Dai Gum San is an exhibition that showcases the artistry within the renowned collection of Bendigo's Golden Dragon Museum.
The items featured focus within the Qing Dynasty (1644 - 1912) and show the symbolism and cultural significance of Chinese art and design.
From the 1870s, Bendigo's Chinese communities from Southern China participated in the Bendigo Easter Fair with costumes, music, lion dances and the Imperial dragons.
The Golden Dragon Museum was established in 1991 to house this collection.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, February 19, 2023, 10am to 5pm.
BENDIGO ART TRAIL
Explore Bendigo's arts precinct and discover artistic treasures with the Emporium Creative Hub Art Trail app.
The app shows local artists work in an outdoor virtual gallery.
This app will help you learn more about the artists and their practice while being guided around Bendigo.
Each piece is located at a creative venue that is actively supporting the local arts scene.
The Bendigo Art Trail is an easy walk and suitable for all ages.
Download the app on iOS or Android here.
Where: Various locations in Bendigo.
When: Ongoing event.
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
PRINTMAKERS' GARDEN OF IMAGINATION
The Printmakers' Garden of Imagination is an exhibition of prints by Goldfields Printmakers.
This exhibition shows works based on experiences of gardens and nature.
There will also be print-making workshops at the hub during September that you can participate in.
For further information: info@newsteadartshub.org
Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street, Newstead.
When: Saturday and Sunday throughout September, 10am to 4pm.
HEATHCOTE WINE AND FOOD FESTIVAL
It's time to get ready to celebrate all things wine with the Heathcote Wine and Food Festival.
After cancellations for the last couple of years due to COVID-19, the region is proud to be hosting this event.
About 40 Heathcote wine producers will open their doors, offering tastings and sales of new release wines, favourites and rare museum vintages.
There will be seminar sessions, tastings, fresh produce, chefs, food trucks, music, children's entertainment and lawn games.
Tickets are now on sale here.
Where: Heathcote Showgrounds.
When: Saturday and Sunday, October 1 and 2.
SPRING FAIR
Enjoy a day out with this Spring Fair.
Matilda Vinnell enjoys participating in activities in 2021. Picture: Files.
This family event will include stalls of various bargains.
There will be exceptional collectables, delicious home grown produce, a wide variety of handcrafts, a great range of plants, tools at reasonable prices, books, DVD's and CD's for both adults and children, a $2 lucky dip and balloon sales for children.
There will also be men and women's clothing, accessories, art, sausage sizzles, hot and cold drinks and much more.
Limited parking for cars displaying a disability authorisation will be available at the front of St Luke's Church.
Cash sales are welcome, EFTPOS available on site.
Competitions are drawn at 1.30pm.
For further information, please contact Leonie 0400 143 995.
Where: St Luke's Anglican Church Hall, 494 Napier Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 1, 9.30am to 1.30pm.
FLY FISHING EXPO
Woodend is set to host the Calder Fly Fishing Association Fly Fishing Expo in October.
The expo will promote the sport of fly fishing with many specialist equipment suppliers to showcase their goods in stalls.
Peak bodies such as the Victorian Fisheries Authority and Australian Casting Federation will be represented, along with guides such as Wilderness Fly Fishing.as well as a special not-for-profit group, Mending Casts, who promote fly fishing as a well-being therapy for people recovering from cancer.
If you're intrigued by the technique of fishing with a near weightless fly then this event will be your chance to watch up close and try casting and fly tying.
There will also be raffle tickets for a fly rod, fly tying vise and other prizes.
For further information and club updates, click here.
Where: Buffalo Sports Stadium, 1-29 Forest Street, Woodend.
When: Sunday, October 2, 10am to 4pm.
VEGECARIAN FESTIVAL
The Vegecareian Festival celebrates friends coming together to celebrate vegetarianism.
This festival shows how being vegetarian is of cultural and family significance in other communities and allows attendees to watch cooking demonstrations and sample dishes from all over the globe.
There is also a chance to learn benefits of a vegetarian diet.
Furry friends are welcome to be blessed by a Buddhist monk or nun at this event.
This event will also feature activities for children.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, October 1, 10am to 3pm.
ZINDA MULTICULTURAL FESTIVAL
Zinda Multicultural Festival is back, celebrating all things multicultural.
There will be music, dancing, various foods and children's activities.
This event is free and family friendly.
For further information, click here.
Where: Garden for the Future, White Hills.
When: Saturday, October 8, 3pm to 8pm.
