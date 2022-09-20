FOR Gisborne's Emily McDonald, it was the farewell to junior netball she was hoping for in Saturday's BFNL 17-and-under grand final at the QEO.
The star defender was awarded the best on court medal in the Bulldogs' 10-goal premiership win.
It was the perfect ending to what was not only her and some of her team-mates last game in the 17-and-under ranks, but also an unforgettable season.
The Bulldogs managed to go through the year undefeated, capping 18 straight home and away wins with two finals victories.
On a personal level, McDonald's premiership and best on court accolades added to her runner-up finish in the league's best and fairest award behind team-mate Torie Skrijel, who was likely her main rival for the medal honour on Saturday.
The 17-year-old paid huge credit to Kangaroo Flat for an intense battle, but praised her own tight-knit group's effort to put the seal on a perfect season.
"It was amazing - they were really tough," she said.
"They were the best team we played all year, no doubt and they really came out to play. Especially in the third quarter when they started coming back."
"At the end of the day, it's a mental game; who can fight through the mistakes, especially in that sort of weather.
"We brought it (the weather) from Gisborne, I'm sure.
"But it was pretty special to get that win under the belt, especially being my last year in juniors."
McDonald said the Bulldogs had plenty of extra motivation to win in the form of their injured captain Olivia Murray and coach Rylee Connell.
Murray did not play after injuring her ACL early in the season while representing the BFNL 17-and-under team in a tournament at Echuca, while Connell was on crutches after injuring her Achilles in the previous weekend's A-grade preliminary final against Kangaroo Flat.
McDonald said she was shocked to hear her name read out as the best on court medallist.
"I thought it was going to go to Torie (Skrijel), she played an amazing game," she said.
"She plays such a graceful game.
"I definitely thought she had it in the bag."
McDonald said she was now looking forward to stepping up to the senior ranks, where the Bulldogs find themselves in a position of strength, having finished third in A-grade, premiers in A-reserve, third in B-grade and runners-up in B-reserve.
"I'm happy whichever grade I play, as long as I am at Gisborne," she said.
Bulldogs coach Connell could not have been more impressed by McDonald's performance on grand final day, which mirrored her effort all season.
"Emily's athleticism and determination, even though she is on the smallish side for a defender, just get her all over the court," she said.
"She gets intercepts all over the court and she just leads.
"It's not just that she is a great player, but she gets around her team-mates and makes them look good and is just a steadying presence for us."
