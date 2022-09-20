Fighting for the sufferers

Mesothelioma is a truly devastating disease.
It can only be caused by exposure to asbestos dust.
While rare, even small exposures to asbestos can lead 20, 30 or even 50 years later to the development of this cancer.
For people who develop mesothelioma their exposure to asbestos occurred many years ago, almost always before they were aware of the dangers it posed.
One of the tragedies of the disease is that many employers, manufacturers, and governments have known for more than 60 years how dangerous exposure to asbestos dust is.
I have worked with people with mesothelioma my entire career. I acted for Bernie Banton, the late asbestos campaigner in his compensation claims.
More recently I was proud to have helped a client obtain the largest award for pain and suffering ever made by a Victorian judge in a mesothelioma claim.
My job is to identify where people were exposed to asbestos, and then to identify who is responsible.
We bring claims for the pain and suffering that the disease causes, as well as the value of the care that will be needed, any economic loss, and medical and other expenses as a result of the disease.
Thankfully, most matters settle without having to go to Court. A diagnosis of mesothelioma normally causes a great deal of distress and uncertainty.
However, I have found that compensation can provide some comfort to people with mesothelioma and their families.
A recent client was worried about the care for their wife, who suffered from dementia, after they had gone. We were able to obtain compensation specifically to assist with his wife's future care.
Other clients are worried about the cost of expensive medications. Compensation assists with this as well.
Generally, compensation provides a comfort for the sufferer that they will not need to worry about money during their illness, and that their family will be supported into the future.
