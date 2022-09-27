Ingham claims Blues' senior best and fairest award

CLASSY midfielder Charlie Ingham has taken out Inglewood's senior football best and fairest award for 2022.
In an exciting vote count, Ingham finished with 97 votes, just two votes ahead of fellow midfielder Bregon Cotchett.
Versatile midfielder/forward Charlie McGaw finished in third place on 70 votes and took out the goal kicking award with 25 goals.
Midfielder Alex Lowe and defender Nathan Angelino rounded out the top five in the award.
Ingham was presented with the Graham 'Squirty' Roberts Medal at the club's senior presentation night held at the Bendigo District RSL.
Roberts, a club stalwart and life member, who won the Blues' 1960, 1961, 1964 and 1965 senior best and fairest awards, among many other on-field and off-field accolades, was in attendance to congratulate Ingham on his achievement.
In the top netball grade, Grace Christiansen and Tegan Phillips shared the B-grade best and fairest honour, with Tegan Sharp the runner-up.
David Rose and Enzo Scafati were awarded club life memberships.
Club person of the year: Chris Cohalan.
Life membership: Enzo Scafati and David Rose.
President's award: Jackson Luckman.
Seniors - best and fairest (Graham 'Squirty' Roberts Medal): Charlie Ingham; runner-up: Bregon Cotchett; most consistent: Nathan Angelino; most improved: Luke Matheson; coach's award: Cody Wright; goal kicking award: Charlie McGaw (25 goals).
Reserves - best and fairest: Ethan Wright; runner-up: Caleb Maher; most consistent: Lochlan Else; coach's award: Mitch Jeffrey; most improved: Dan Christensen.
Under-18 - best and fairest (Brian 'Nipper' Dowling Medal): Jaspa Wendels; runner-up: Gabe Nevins; most disciplined: Kyle McClellan; most improved: Cooper Hackett; coach's award: Tyler Murphy; goal kicking award: Gabe Nevins and Lachlan Harris (13 goals); Ronald Bell Memorial most dedicated club man: Seth Hoskin; best in finals: Mitch Jeffrey.
Donna Wayman Memorial good sport award: Skye Runnalls.
B-grade - best and fairest: Grace Christiansen and Tegan Phillips; runner-up: Tegan Sharp; coach's award: Madeleine Arnel.
C-grade - best and fairest: Brittney Bickford; runner-up: Rebecca Hermans; coach's award: Emily Rollinson.
C-reserve - best and fairest: Rachel Matthews; runner-up: Chloe Kilcullen; coach's Award: Ebony Miller.
15-and-under - best and fairest: Sienna Ward; runner-up: Evie Pay; coach's award: Sienna Ward.
13-and-under - best and fairest: Lucy Rollinson; runner-up: Addison Keats; coach's award: Addison Keats
Nanny Marj AAA Award: Brooke Anderson.
