In the aftermath of Saturday's BFNL grand final, Strathfieldsaye co-coach Darryl Wilson said "Gisborne probably beat us in all aspects most of the day".
The team statistics back-up Wilson's point.
Gisborne dominated disposals 324-265, marks 55-28, inside 50s 68-33 and clearances 54-40.
Strathfieldsaye's strength is its ball movement and ability to spread the field.
The Storm took 28 marks for the match - at their best they take that many in a quarter.
The big wet and Gisborne's pressure took the Storm out of their comfort zone and the Gisborne players adapted to the conditions better than their Strathfieldsaye counterparts.
The individual statistics proved Gisborne's win was built around contributions across the board.
In terms of player ranking points, Strathfieldsaye had three of the top four players on the ground - Shannon Geary (134), Daniel Clohesy (125) and Jake Moorhead (119).
However, overall Gisborne had a better and deeper spread of contributors.
The Storm had too many players who struggled in the heavy conditions. 12 of the Storm's 22 players had less than 10 possessions.
The most dominant player on the ground was Gisborne midfielder Brad Bernacki (158 points), who was extremely unlucky not to earn one of the medals awarded for the best players on the ground.
Bernacki's work in tight kept the ball moving forward for the Bulldogs.
He had a game-high 37 possessions, including a remarkable 23 contested disposals and an equal game-best 11 clearances.
In a game where gaining territory was so important, Bernacki led the way in inside 50s with 13 - as a team Strathfieldsaye only had 36.
On a low-scoring day, Bernacki kicked a goal in the final term to put an exclamation mark on a brilliant season.
In terms of impact, Flynn Lakey wasn't far behind Bernacki.
The inside midfielder capped an impressive first full season of senior football with 28 possessions - 16 of which were contested.
The role of skipper Pat PcKenna in Gisborne's win shouldn't be underestimated either.
He started on the wing, but spent most of his time forward of centre where he collected a game-high 10 marks and had 18 possessions.
At the other end of the ground, the Storm forwards were starved of opportunities and had no impact on the game.
When the Storm did look like scoring, more often than not Gisborne vice-captain Jack Reaper was in the way.
Five of Reaper's six marks for the game were intercept marks.
He had more marks himself than Gisborne's six forwards combined.
RANKING POINTS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 158
Shannon Geary (SS) 134
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 125
Jake Moorhead (SS) 119
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 110
Braidon Blake (Gis) 109
Harry Conway (SS) 99
Liam Spear (Gis) 99
Ethan Minns (Gis) 94
Pat McKenna (Gis) 92
DISPOSALS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 37
Shannon Geary (SS) 34
Jake Moorhead (SS) 28
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 28
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 25
Harry Conway (SS) 20
Liam Spear (Gis) 20
Riley Wilson (SS) 19
Ethan Minns (Gis) 19
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 18
CONTESTED DISPOSALS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 23
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 16
Jake Moorhead (SS) 15
Riley Wilson (SS) 12
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 11
Braidon Blake (Gis) 11
Cal McCarty (SS) 10
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 10
Ethan Minns (Gis) 10
Jack Neylon (SS) 9
MARKS
Pat McKenna (Gis) 10
Jack Reaper (Gis) 6
Harry Conway (SS) 5
Riley Wilson (SS) 4
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 4
Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 4
Jake Moorhead (SS) 3
Shannon Geary (SS) 3
Jack Scanlon (Gis) 3
Luke Ellings (Gis) 3
CLEARANCES
Jake Moorhead (SS) 11
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 11
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 8
Braidon Blake (Gis) 7
Ethan Minns (Gis) 6
Shannon Geary (SS) 4
Nick Doolan (Gis) 4
Sam Graham (Gis) 4
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 4
Kallen Geary (SS) 3
LOOSE BALL GETS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 13
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 12
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 8
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 7
Matt Merrett (Gis) 7
Shannon Geary (SS) 6
Cal McCarty (SS) 6
Baxter Slater (Gis) 6
Riley Wilson (SS) 6
Liam Spear (Gis) 6
HARD BALL GETS
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 11
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 7
Braidon Blake (Gis) 7
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 6
Ethan Minns (Gis) 5
Jack Neylon (SS) 4
Liam Rodgers (Gis) 4
Jake Moorhead (SS) 3
Jack Reaper (Gis) 3
Nick Doolan (Gis) 3
TACKLES
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 15
Cal McCarty (SS) 12
Lachlan Gill (SS) 10
Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 9
Liam Rodgers (Gis) 9
Matt Panuccio (Gis) 8
Baxter Slater (SS) 7
Seb Bell-Bartels (Gis) 7
Nick Doolan (Gis) 7
Flynn Lakey (Gis) 7
SCORE INVOLVEMENTS
Caleb Ernst (SS) 4
Luke Ellings (Gis) 3
Liam Spear (Gis) 3
Harry Conway (SS) 2
Brad Bernacki (Gis) 2
Matt Merrett (Gis) 2
Jaidyn Owen (Gis) 2
Lachlan Sharp (SS) 1
Jake Moorhead (SS) 1
Cal McCarty (SS) 1
SPOILS
Jack Reaper (Gis) 5
Jack Neylon (SS) 4
Ben Lester (SS) 3
Harry Conway (SS) 3
Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 2
Pat Blandford (SS) 2
Bode Stevens (SS) 2
Nick Doolan (Gis) 2
Matt Cassidy (Gis) 2
Zac Vescovi (Gis) 2
ONE PERCENTERS
Shannon Geary (SS) 7
Matt Cassidy (Gis) 7
Hunter Lawrence (SS) 6
Jack Neylon (SS) 6
Jack Reaper (Gis) 6
Pat Blandford (SS) 5
Harry Conway (SS) 5
Daniel Clohesy (SS) 5
Matt Panuccio (Gis) 5
Liam Spear (Gis) 5
