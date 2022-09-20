Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Coach gives gallant young Roos praise

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 20 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat's Amaya Schmidt takes possession ahead of Gisborne's Emily McDonald during Saturday's BFNL 17-and-under grand final. The Bulldogs won 44-34 over a gallant Roos. Picture: Noni Hyett

THE word 'proud' barely did justice to the feelings of Kangaroo Flat 17-and-under coach Kath Schmidt towards her players following Saturday's BFNL junior grand final against Gisborne.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.