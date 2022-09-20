Coach gives gallant young Roos praise

THE word 'proud' barely did justice to the feelings of Kangaroo Flat 17-and-under coach Kath Schmidt towards her players following Saturday's BFNL junior grand final against Gisborne.
While the Roos came up short of victory in a 44-34 loss to the Bulldogs at the QEO courts, they lost no admirers.
Gisborne, coached by A-grade goal shooter Rylee Connell, ended the season unbeaten.
Such was the Bulldogs' dominance that the weekend's 10-goal loss was the closest the Roos had got all season to their rivals.
But the scoreboard was irrelevant to Schmidt after watching her players weather not only the wet and atrocious conditions, but also a slick and skilful Gisborne to do themselves proud on grand final day.
"I am really pleased that the girls put in such a great effort; we got closer to them than we have before this year, so there's not much else you can ask for," she said.
"We normally do quite well in the rain, so there were no issues there.
"I felt that everyone gave it their 100 per cent and they left nothing out there to chance.
"Gisborne is just an amazingly strong side all over the court."
Schmidt was thrilled to allocate court time for all nine players in her talented squad, which included four players from the BFNL 17-and-under representative team that qualified for this year's Association Championships - Isabella Allan, Lindsay Andrews, Rose Kennett and Amaya Schmidt.
It took a brave effort to play from class defender Andrews, who was one of the Roos' best in the grand final, after being sidelined at training on Thursday night with an ankle injury.
"Her ankle was really swollen and really bruised and we weren't really sure if she was going to play at the start of the day," Schmidt said.
"We strapped her up and gave her a run and she thought she could get through.
"We were very grateful that she did play and she did play a great game for us."
The grand final was the last at 17-and-under level for all but the squad's three bottom-agers - Gemma Roberts, Gemma McPhee and Jorja Crothers.
The remainder can look forward to tryouts as they look to establish themselves in the senior ranks at Dower Park.
Schmidt is confident they will do well and is looking forward to monitoring their progress over the next few seasons.
"It's a big step up, but I think most of them are ready for it," she said.
"Six top-agers going up leaves a bit of a hole, but that just opens up opportunities for others."
The graduates will only add to an incredible talent pool at Kangaroo Flat.
The club's A-grade team also played off in the grand final, but was beaten by Sandhurst, while the Roos' A-reserve, B-grade and B-reserve all made it as far as the preliminary final.
Schmidt was uncertain whether she would remain as coach, but is committed to being around the club in some capacity.
"We haven't discussed things yet, but I'd like to coach in some form," she said.
"I love Kangaroo Flat, so would definitely love to be around the club next year."
She gave full praise to Gisborne for an incredible grand final win and unbeaten season and declared Bulldogs defender Emily McDonald a most worthy best on court medal winner.
