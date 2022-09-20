Logan and Bombers fall short in VWFL grand final against Tigers

Bendigo wheelchair football player Caleb Logan has fallen short of premiership glory with the Bombers after a 30-point defeat to the hands of Richmond.
Tigers left nothing on the sidelines to jump out to a 6.1 to 2.2 lead at the end of the first break.
Their buffer was bolstered even further by half time with the scores at 10.3 over 4.5. The 34-point lead, which included six goals from Richmond's Vincent Naidu, provided the Bombers with plenty of work to do in the second half.
Despite starting on the back foot, the Bombers' momentum didn't slow.
Sam Maraldo booted six goals during the second half. with Logan also booting two throughout the match.
However, it wasn't enough to overcome the Tigers who were determined to book their second Robert Rose Foundation Victorian Wheelchair Football League premiership flag, final scores 17.8 (110) over 12.8 (80).
"They just came out firing and our energy was quite low at the start which didn't help," Logan said.
"We did make some late changes which got us up and about, but by then it was just a bit too late.
"Richmond was winning everything out of the middle which really helped get the ball into their forward with ease."
The loss marked Essendon's third premiership loss in a row, but come the 2023 season, they are primed and ready to get the job done.
"We know what we need to do to win these games and I'm confident we can make the fourth and get it done next year."
Robert Rose Medallist: Teisha Shadwell (Richmond)
GOALS: Richmond: Naidu 9, Henderson 8. Essendon: Maraldo 7, Perito 3, Logan 2
The season might be over, however there are still a few busy weeks ahead for Logan.
First up are the EFC annual awards, followed by the VWFL best and fairest night where they will name the team of the year which is expected to represent Victoria at nationals in November.
