Bats outrun Cats on Tan track

ATHLETICS Bendigo capped a superb XCR22 season when it outran Geelong to win the men's premier division showdown at The Tan Relays on Saturday.
Athletes raced a lap on the iconic 3.87km circuit in Melbourne's Botanic Gardens in South Yarra.
The Bats had secured the premier division title, but were determined to finish the 10-round cross-country season on a high.
Seventh in this year's marathon at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Andy Buchanan led off the Bats charge on The Tan in a time of 10.42.
Moama's Archie Reid achieved the team's second-fastest time of 11.11 as young guns Harrison Boyd, 11.44; and Jayden Padgham, 11.58; ran strongly.
Next up it was Echuca-based Brady Threlfall who was third quickest in 11.11 as another of the Bats' rising stars, Matt Buckell locked a time of 11.25.
Bendigo's overall time was 1:08.15 as it finished 65 seconds clear of Geelong.
A Bats line-up which included Nathan Stoate was presented with the premier division banner as 2022 premiers.
To win four premierships, including men's premier for the first time was an outstanding result.- Nigel Preston
The divison four team from the Bats was runner-up to St Kevins in times of 59.59 and 1:04.32.
Bendigo's team was Luke Crameri, 12.32; Jake Delaney, 13.28; Matthew Heislers, 12.44; Rory Flanagan, 13.20; and Glenn McMillan, 12.28.
The Bats won the premiership.
Bendigo capped an unbeaten run across all 10 rounds to be women's division four champions.
On The Tan it was Alice Wilkinson, 14.16; Ingrid Woodward, 14.39; and Vanessa Bull, 15.37; who clocked a time of 44.32 to defeat Mornington, 47.09, and Diamond Valley, 54.56.
Bendigo ran on invitational basis in division five and was eighth as Anna Mulquiny, 16.54; Juliet Heahleah, 18.38, and Libby Wilkinson, 19.57, joined forces.
In division seven, Ben Stolz, 14.05; Darren Hartland, 13.52; Nick McDermott, 14.11; and Luke Millard, 13.50; were second.
The Bats also earned premiership glory.
In the under-18 boys competition, Bats' team-mates Angus Macafee, 12.04; Avery McDermid, 12.34; and Logan Tickell, 11.34, clocked a time of 36.12 to be third.
The line-up of Max Rowe, 13.43; Mason Woodward, 15.00; and Thomas McArthur, 14.22, marked a time of 43.05 to be 11th in the same category.
Tullie Rowe was Bendigo's sole competitor in under-20s and put in a brilliant effort to run 44.42 across three laps of the 3.87km circuit.
The under-16 girls' team of Chelsea Tickell, 15.12; Ebony Woodward, 16.47; and Abbey Cartner, 17.04, clocked 49.03 to be seventh.
Bendigo was 12th in 50-plus men as James Russell, 18.39; Antony Langdon, 15.56; and David Lonsdale, 17.56, competed.
In the 50-plus women's class it was Debby Kirne, 20.19; Kathryn Heagney, 23.21; and Helen Anderson, 17.46, who teamed up for a time of 1:01.26 to be ninth.
A key co-ordinator of the Bats XCR campaign, Nigel Preston said more than 70 athletes represented Bendigo this season.
"To win four premierships, including men's premier for the first time was an outstanding result," Preston said.
"A first XCR meet in Bendigo in two decades was a season high," Preston said of the event run at St Anne's Winery in Big Hill.
