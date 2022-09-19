Bendigo Advertiser
News/Local News

Sandhurst skipper proud of whole club

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 19 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:09am
Star centre Meg Williams prepares to luanch Sandhurst into attack during Saturday's BFNL A-grade grand final at the QEO. Picture: Noni Hyett

SANDHURST skipper Meg Williams says she is proud to be part of BFNL history after leading the Dragons to their fourth straight A-grade premiership on Saturday.

