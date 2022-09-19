Sandhurst skipper proud of whole club

SANDHURST skipper Meg Williams says she is proud to be part of BFNL history after leading the Dragons to their fourth straight A-grade premiership on Saturday.
But even more satisfying for the star Dragons midcourter, who is the epitome of a team-first player, is the opportunity to have done it alongside her best mates.
In the aftermath of Saturday's convincing 48-33 victory over long-time rivals Kangaroo Flat, Williams' first thoughts revolved around the club and her club-mates.
"It's been such a big week ... an emotional week," she said.
"We talk about making history, but now to be at the other end of it and to say we've done it is amazing.
"To be able to look back in a few years' time and see four Sandhurst flags in a row and think we were a part of it and our whole club was a part of this, it's going to be unreal.
"The success of the whole of Sandhurst is amazing.
"I'm so happy to be at this club and it's a credit to the club.
"The culture here - everyone wants to be a part of it. I'm so happy we're able to celebrate with the whole club on grand final day."
The Dragons were well represented on Saturday, playing in four of the five premiership deciders contested, winning three.
Williams was one of three Dragons players in the line-up on Saturday to have been a part of all four of the premierships in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022.
She was best on court in two of them in 2017 and 2018, but equally as influential in the other two.
Another of the four-peat trio, defender Imogen Sexton was named best on court in the win.
Williams hailed the medal choice as 'a no-brainer'.
"I'm so proud of her, we always say something happens to Immy in September - she just flicks the switch and goes," she said.
"She was probably not happy with the season she had produced this year, but look at her now.
"She deserves it all. She did a really tough job on Lou (Dupuy) every single time.
"Her body positioning and her little tips - I know that builds from Sophie (Shoebridge) and Ruby (Turner) - but it's so reassuring knowing that if we turn it over, Immy up the other end will work her butt off to get it back for us.
"Over the years, she has been a major part of this four-peat as one of the core players, so it's nice to see her get some individual recognition."
I'm so happy we're able to celebrate with the whole club on grand final day.- Sandhurst captain Meg Willams
In one of the more sentimental moments on Saturday, Williams was rapt to see a good friend and her BFNL team-mate Ashley Ryan hit the court for Kangaroo Flat in the final minutes of the game.
The Roos midcourt star was unable to play any more than a few minutes at the end of the game due to the foot injury that sidelined her throughout the finals series.
"That was just a beautiful gesture - I think the whole netball community just stopped," Williams said.
"There's so much more than having a winner, it is about playing and having some fun.
"All you want to do is be out there, so it was so nice to be able to celebrate her as a person.
"We forgot about the game and it was more about her.
"I think it was an amazing gesture by Jayden (Roos coach Jayden Cowling) to give her that moment."
The only real downer on Saturday on a big day for the Williams family, with older sister Elli playing in the Dragons' B-grade premiership win over South Bendigo and younger sister Darcy playing in the A-reserve grand final, was the absence of their parents from the QEO while isolating at home.
The sisters were able to FaceTime their parents in the minutes after the final siren.
"It was really sad they couldn't be here, but I'm lucky this (Sandhurst) is my family as well," she said.
"Mum and dad are so involved in my netball and it's so sad they couldn't be here for us, but I know they were cheering really hard from home and I'm sure they are happy."
