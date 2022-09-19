Bendigo Advertiser
Badminton juniors lock in silver medals at Bendigo Classic

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 20 2022 - 7:02am, first published September 19 2022 - 6:30am
Bendigo badminton players went up against some of the state's best rising stars on the weekend at the inaugural Bendigo Junior Classic.

