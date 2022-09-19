Badminton juniors lock in silver medals at Bendigo Classic

Bendigo badminton players went up against some of the state's best rising stars on the weekend at the inaugural Bendigo Junior Classic.
In total five of the Bendigo Eaglehawk Badminton Association juniors secured silver medals, in addition to several top-four finishes.
BEBA secretary Shaye Threlfall said the Bendigo team made the association proud with their performances.
"They showed up on the day, played their games with a high-level of respect which created a great atmosphere throughout the competition," Threlfall said.
In the singles Campbell Truscott (1) (S 7/8) won silver, Sam Graham (2) (S 9) also took home silver, while Clayton Smith and Sean Adams had top-four finishes.
In the doubles Graham and Kiara Richardson (S9) locked in silver, Smith and Campbell Truscott (s7/8) also bagged silver, while Adam Lagman and metropolitan team mate Hana Sunil Vadakke Pananchikkal also finished with silver.
Adams and Chloe Dennis finished within the top-four of their division.
Other Bendigo juniors in action were Kobie Wilson, Tahnee Richardson, Paige Ferguson, Claire Ferguson, Jenna Blunt, Riley Osborne, Summer Ferguson, Bianca Engi, Jackson Blunt, Rebecca Boucher, Logan Whyte, and Dhruv Gupta.
Threlfall said the entire Bendigo squad was elated with how they performed at their home tournament.
"They were all super excited and pleased with their effort. From an association perspective, we couldn't be prouder.
Held simultaneously to the junior tournament was the state-level 2022 Protech Bendigo Open which saw some of the best from across the country and state in action.
Among the gold-medal performances include Gavin Ong (Men's Open), Louisa Ma (Women's Open), Ken Choo/Ming Chuen Lim (Men's Open Doubles), Joyce Choong/Gronya Somerville (Women's Open Doubles).
Choo and Somerville also teamed up to take gold in the Mixed Open Doubles.
In total there were 170 participants in action across several grades in the Bendigo Open.
Threlfall said it was an honour for the BEBA to host the tournament.
"There were some amazing games held throughout the course of the weekend," she said.
"In the Open series we had plenty of seeded and graded players compete against each other which saw some very strong games played."
Now that the two tournaments are complete the BEBA is preparing for another major event scheduled for October.
To be held at Red Energy Arena from October 12-16 is the Yonex Bendigo International 2022.
Officiated by Badminton Oceania and supported by the Badminton World Federation, the tournament is part of the annual tour of Oceania.
The tournament includes men's, women's and mixed singles and doubles events with competitors from across the world.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.