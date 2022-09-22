DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 6
$1,200,000
LAND: 6ha
AGENCY: PRD Real Estate Bendigo
AGENTS: Matt Ingram 0448 998 505 and Jadyn Docherty 0477 017 475
INSPECT: By appointment
The epitome of family tranquility, this quality residence at Marong is embraced by about 15 acres of unspoiled natural Australian bushland.
A meandering creek borders three sides of this picturesque property, and ancient gum trees create an idyllic backdrop to everyday living.
The home, which has been beautifully finished throughout, is ready for its next lucky custodians.
Spanning two levels, accommodation includes a welcoming living area with 6.4-metre high cathedral ceilings.
An entertainer's kitchen is equipped with a range of quality appliances including a new dishwasher.
Flexibility and space is provided with four bedrooms, including the gracious ground-floor main suite with semi-ensuite access as well as a walk-in robe.
Upstairs, two bedrooms share a connecting bathroom while a multipurpose study nook or playroom is a welcome inclusion.
A highlight in the upper-level bedrooms are the extra storage facilities and soaring attic-style ceilings.
A wood-burning fireplace, reverse-cycle units and ceiling fans keep the home comfortable throughout the seasons.
In the laundry, a Belfast-style sink is complemented by timber base cabinets and matching overheads.
Outdoor features are equally as impressive with a perfectly presented alfresco and sparkling magnesium mineral in-ground pool.
Looking for a new home this weekend? Check out the open homes waiting to welcome you by clicking on the tab on the map here.
Ample space is available for entertaining and relaxing with twin pool-side pergolas as well as a separate pavilion.
Enjoy the soothing sounds from the water fountain. Relax while the robot cleans the pool.
The home is surrounded by lovely gardens which include a delightful cherry orchard as well as countless fruit trees.
Trade-sized shedding has four bays including open-bay storage and enclosed workshop space. Ample water can be stored in twin tanks with combined capacity of more than 100,00 litres.
The property has chook sheds, fenced paddocks and an old stable which adds character as well as further options.
A lovely home with peaceful surroundings and easy access to the local school, shops and Marong Family Hotel.
Central Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat are handy for a big shop or a night out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.