Bendigo Tennis Association to celebrate 75 years of tennis

The Bendigo Tennis Association is marking a historical milestone this month.
On Saturday October 15 the BTA's present, past, committee and life members will converge on the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre to celebrate the association's 75th anniversary.
Last year marked 75 years of the BTA promoting tennis throughout the region since its incorporation in 1946.
However due to COVID-19 interruptions, celebrations were carried over to 2022.
"The BTA is thrilled to finally spend an evening to celebrate the people who make tennis in Bendigo positive, inclusive and a sport for all people with all abilities," BTA president Barry Green said.
"This evening is the opportunity to highlight not only tennis competitions but all of the people who have contributed to the association over more than 75 years".
The anniversary function will go from 7-11pm on October 15, with tickets available for purchase at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre.
