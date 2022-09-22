DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 8
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday, September 28 at 11am
Indicative sale price $1,450,000 - $1,550,000
LAND: 9.7ha
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Patrick Skahill 0401 722 581
INSPECT: By appointment
Located at Bagshot, this property truly has it all. Size, space, scale, location and infrastructure - nothing has been overlooked.
It's an ideal low-maintenance hobby farm, or an enviable country getaway with alfresco living plus solar-heated pool and spa.
Measuring 24 acres, the land is a pleasing blend of cleared and treed areas where you can enjoy a bushwalk, collect kindling for the winter season and keep stock.
The property has two catchment dams as well as an irrigation system and fruit trees including mulberry, apple, pear and almond.
You will surely be impressed by the proportions of the brick-veneer home. It offers four living options as well as an office with direct access to the carport, making it ideal for visiting clients.
The heart of the home is the kitchen with granite benchtops and top-of-the-range appliances. Another lovely living space is the sunroom which captures the northern sun.
More highlights at this property are rainwater storage, trade-quality shedding and a children's tree-fort with slide, trapeze, swing and soft-fall.
Bagshot is 16kms from Bendigo, a 10-minute drive from Village Epsom.
