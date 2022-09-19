SANDHURST'S Isabelle Whiteley completed a hat-trick of accolades, claiming the best on-court medal in the Dragons' B-reserve premiership win over Gisborne.
A brilliant two weeks for the Dragons' captain started with her league best and fairest award win and ended with her starring role in her club's grand final triumph.
It took every bit of courage and persistence for the Dragons to prevail with the game going into extra time after the Bulldogs nailed a shot at goal at the buzzer in the fourth quarter.
But it was the cool-head of goal shooter Whiteley that was one of the keys as the Dragons steadied to win 48-46.
Little separated the teams all day, with the scores tied at 23-23 at half time and Gisborne holding a one-goal lead at three quarter time (32-31) before again being locked together at 40-40 at the end of regulation time.
Whiteley said it was the tough and tight grand final contest she and her team-mates and coach Rose Gallagher had prepared for.
"Knowing how tricky Gisborne is as a team to play, with their height and their tenacity - they don't give up - it was never going to be an easy game," she said.
"But I think we had a slither of confidence going into it, knowing we had beaten them twice and also in the first final.
"You don't go into any final knowing you are going to win, but we knew we had the potential to do it.
"That gave everyone a bit of a boost, but it was such a hard game."
Gisborne was the first team Sandhurst played to kick-start the 2022 season, beating them by 39 goals in round one.
That proved a mirage with the margin only one goal in round 10 at the QEO and nine goals in their second semi-final meeting.
Whiteley delivered full praise to her team-mates for rising to the challenge in extra time and overcoming a few disruptions to the line-up throughout the year.
"All three of our goal keepers were out - two pregnant and one with a ruptured Achilles (Chloe Hann) - so the resilience and ability to adapt throughout the season were amazing," she said.
"But that's the attitude of our B-res players, it's all about the team and team effort, and no one is an individual or there for their own game."
Whiteley, originally from Corryong, said she was 'ridiculously humbled' by her clean sweep of medals and would cherish the premiership medal most of all.
"When you look at the league, obviously the calibre of players in A-grade is amazing, but it's still a very hard level in B-res," she said.
"To play and train with so many talented players in my team and club, I realise how lucky I am.
"They make me the player that I am because of who they are.
"It's nice to have an individual accolade, but I can't play my game without the girls.
"I came to this club five years ago because my brother was playing juniors at the time and my cousin's partner was playing seniors, so I just wanted to have a crack at trying out, knowing how tough it would be to get in.
"But it's about the club and the people. It's more than a sport, it's a family and that's what I am really grateful for."
The B-reserve premiership was the first of three on Saturday for the Dragons, who also won B-grade and completed a four-peat of flags in A-grade.
