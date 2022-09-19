Bendigo Advertiser
Isabelle Whiteley completes BFNL B-reserve medal clean sweep

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:20am, first published 3:16am
SANDHURST'S Isabelle Whiteley completed a hat-trick of accolades, claiming the best on-court medal in the Dragons' B-reserve premiership win over Gisborne.

