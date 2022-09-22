DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 6
$1,250,000 - $1,350,000
LAND: 16.19ha
AGENCY: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENTS: Di Selwood 0488 148 358 and Nathan Diss 0448 010 057
INSPECT: By appointment
In a quiet area, on a parcel of pasture and bushland, this lifestyle property has much to offer.
Midway between Castlemaine and Maldon, the home was built in the late 1980s and extended in 2006 to provide a substantial brick residence with a flexible floorplan.
Sitting proudly at the home's centre is a large country kitchen with an induction cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher, butler's pantry and oodles of bench space and storage.
Adjoining the kitchen is the dining area with access to the outdoors and enough space to accommodate a setting for twelve.
The home has four bedrooms including main suite with ensuite, walk-in robe, and nearby lounge which can be closed-off to create a parents' retreat.
In addition, there is a separate studio with open-style sitting and sleeping which is ideal for guests.
The property has a 1.5-kilowatt solar system, plenty of rainwater storage, three dams and a water bore. Good shedding is onsite and the property is well fenced.
Natural bushland and revegetation sites are home to an array of native flora and fauna. There is plenty of land for those wanting space for livestock. Views across Mt Tarrengower complete this idyllic lifestyle property with many more features just waiting to be discovered.
