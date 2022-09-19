The CV League One Super Cup finals produced two history-making performances.
For the first time in its history, Strathfieldsaye Colts United's women's team completed a clean sweep of the three League One Women's trophies.
After winning the championship and League Cup earlier in the year, Colts made it three from three when they defeated Spring Gully 3-1 in Sunday's Super Cup final.
In League One Men, Tatura claimed its first Super Cup title since joining the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League when it upstaged Shepparton South in a drama-packed final.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United overcame a gritty Spring Gully 3-1 in the women's Super Cup final.
Three of the four goals came in an explosive three minute burst in the first half.
Colts skipper Rebecca Berry opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 13th minute.
Colts' lead only lasted 60 seconds after the Reds were awarded a penalty and Marie Bory converted.
The Reds' joy was shortlived as the dangerous Tara Thomas pounced two minutes later to regain the lead for Colts.
The strong crosswind made it tough to produce free-flowing play and the respective defences stood up well.
Colts took a 2-1 lead into the break and looked set to make it 3-1 early in the second half, but Spring Gully defender Meridian Ireland-Smith produced a brilliant clearance from the goal line to deny Colts a goal.
The Reds pushed hard to level the scores, but Colts' defence, led by stand-in keeper Maddie Ridsdale and centre-back Stacey Chessum, was rock solid.
Colts made it 3-1 in the 69th minute when a long ball put Gully's defence under the pressure and Thomas showed her class and experience by forcing a mistake from the keeper.
Thomas gained control of the ball at the top-left side of the box, swept by the keeper and calmly slotted the ball into the open net.
The Reds never gave up and they created a couple of half-chances, but Colts were too good on the day.
"It's awesome, the girls did a great job,'' Colts coach Phil Berry said of his side's Super Cup win.
"The conditions didn't make for great football, but the girls stuck to the task and got it done.
"Hats off to Spring Gully, they've been hard to beat all year and they have a good team of young girls.
"I'm sure we're going to have more great battles with them."
Berry said Colts' strength across the season was the evenness of their squad.
"From the backline, through the midfield and the forward line, everyone plays their role,'' he said.
"We've had some new girls come into the side this year and they've gelled really well.
"It was a team effort."
Berry said winning all three women's trophies this year was a confidence-booster for Colts.
"It's great for the entire club,'' he said.
"Our men's teams have been struggling, but we're in a rebuilding stage there.
"To have the women winning trophies, and to have so many people here supporting them today, is a great sign for the club.
"In terms of the women's side, we've got a good crop of young talent coming through.
"We've had some under-16 girls fill-in for us this year and they played well.
"The future is bright for the team."
Spring Gully coach Simon Smith was proud of his side's effort.
"Goals change games and we just didn't quite do enough when we had our chances,'' Smith said.
"It's fine lines. We didn't execute today.
"I couldn't be prouder of this group. We have four 14-year-olds in our senior group.
"Our youth development is shining. Our under-16 girls won their title and two of them played for us today.
"There's more girls to come up as well, so it's a bright future.
"We'll be back bigger and stronger."
Playing-coach Tristan Zito was the hero as Tatura defeated Shepparton South in a superb men's Super Cup final.
Shepparton South was seconds away from completing the championship-Super Cup double before Zito found the back of the net with the last kick of extra time to send the game to penalties.
With Tatura trailing 2-1, Fraser Gosstray passed the ball to Zito at top right-hand side of the box, who controlled the ball, steadied himself and, with his non-preferred foot, fired the ball across South keeper Nick Marino and inside the left post for a goal.
The Ibises' players and fans celebrated, while South, who had one hand on the Cup, were left stunned.
That momentum carried into the penalty shootout.
Shepparton South's first two penalties were saved by Tatura keeper Daniel Coombs.
Thomas Leech and Gosstray made no mistake to put Tatura within touching distance of victory.
Jamie De Smith kept Shepparton South in the race before Tim Lardner made it 3-1 Tatura's way.
Coombs got a hand to Joel Aitken's penalty, but it made its way across the line to make the scoreline 3-2.
Marino, who had made some brilliant saves for Shepparton South in regular time and extra time, stepped up to save Jordan Leocata's penalty and then he successfully took a penalty himself.
In the blink of an eye the scoreline was back to 3-3 and Tatura's fate came down to its fifth penalty taker, Mason Smith.
The substitute calmly slammed his penalty kick into the top-right corner and the Ibises' players and fans stormed the pitch to celebrate.
"I can't explain it, it's one of the craziest games I've ever played in,'' an elated Zito said after the penalty shootout win.
"To get that result the boys put in 120 minutes of effort. We deserve it, we've been good all year.
"It's the club's first grand final win since 2011, so it's been a long time coming. To see what it means to everyone from the club is just amazing."
As for the match-saving goal, Zito said it was one of those moments where everything went right.
"It was on my right foot so everyone will probably say it didn't happen,'' he said with a laugh.
"It's on footage, so I do have a right foot."
Tatura had little time to come back down from the high of the goal to prepare for penalties, but the Ibises handled the pressure better than South.
"I wasn't confident at all, penalties are all about luck,'' Zito said.
"(Keeper) Daniel (Coombs) was unreal. He practiced penalties at training all week and he stood up under pressure today."
Tatura looked the better side early in the match and deserved the lead when the dangerous Zac Ferlauto found the back of the net.
South had a couple of chances late in the half to level the scores, but firstly Coombs and, secondly, defender Leech denied their rivals.
South's pressure eventually paid off early in the second half when Sean Grant headed home a well-placed cross.
However, not long later Grant was forced from the ground because of injury.
Midway through the half a tackle from South captain Nathan Radevski had Tatura calling for a penalty, but the referee disagreed.
Radveski injured his hamstring while completing the tack and he was also forced from the field.
Tatura's Jude Chrichton hit the woodwork before Shepparton South hit the post and had another shot cleared from the goalmouth.
After 90 minutes, nothing separated the two teams and the match went to extra time.
Three minutes into the first 15-minute period of extra time, Shepparton South was awarded a penalty and veteran Craig Carley made no mistake to give his side a 2-1 lead.
Tatura had a couple of great chances to level the scores, but Marino made two sensational saves for South.
It appeared South had done enough to win the Super Cup and complete an undefeated season before Zito's final minute heroics changed the storyline.
"We just didn't perform for 120 minutes,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"Fair play (to Tatura), we fell asleep and it was a great goal.
"We are all hungry for next year already."
