DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$1,795,000
LAND: 1.21ha
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Megan Walmsley 0457 110 198
INSPECT: By appointment
On about three acres, and surrounded by sprawling gardens and a swimming pool, this four-bedroom home at Junortoun is a picturesque lifestyle property.
A long circular driveway leads you to the modern red-brick home which features a front verandah and established grapevines.
The salt-chlorinated pool has a nearby entertaining area with a five-burner cooktop. You can also relax at the family retreat, a separate unit with wood-fire, where you can enjoy watching sports, or have a hit of billiards.
Inside, the home offers a parents' wing with main bedroom, ensuite, walk-in robe and a double office. Children have their own wing with three bedrooms, three walk-in robes, theatre room and library nook.
At the heart of the home is the kitchen, dining and living area. A warm and inviting space where all the lively family magic will take place.
The lovely modern farmhouse-style kitchen features walk-in pantry, huge island bench and premium appliances with induction cook-top, Bosch dishwasher and 900mm-wide oven.
With external access and kitchenette, the office space is ideal for a home-based business, guest house, teenage retreat or a granny flat.
This grand property in a sanctuary setting is just a 10-minute drive from central Bendigo.
