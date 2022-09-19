Campaspe Shire Council has asked the public for feedback on a draft document reviewing current and future residential land across the shire.
The draft Residential Land Review captures townships across the shire that offer a range of services, including retail, education, transport and close connections to main services and diverse housing opportunities.
Mayor Chrissy Weller said the focus was to ensure appropriate land was earmarked for residential purposes and there was adequate supply to meet future demand.
"The document does not specify particular lots, however does mark the direction of future residential land growth," she said.
Cr Weller stressed the Residential Land Review was just the first step in a lengthy process for future land rezoning.
Any changes to land zones would be part of a Planning Scheme Amendment. This amendment process would provide an opportunity for community input before any changes can be made to the Campaspe Planning Scheme.
However, before moving to the amendment phase, further strategic work is required, according to the mayor.
"This work would involve assessing identified areas for rezoning, completing relevant background reports, including land capability assessments, all required to support the amendment process," Cr Weller said.
"At this stage we are just wanting the community to know we are looking at future residential growth and it's a long process and one the community can input into once we get to the amendment process."
The Residential Land Review document is available on council's website with comments closing Friday, September 30. A quick online response form is provided to support feedback.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.