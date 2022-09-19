BENDIGO'S Beechworth Bakery is just one of many regional businesses keen for the highly anticipated program that will benefit both sides of the industry - customers and owners.
The Victorian government's dining and entertainment program - eat, play, cash back allows customers to claim 25 per cent cash back when they spend $40 or more on eligible purchases.
The purchases can include meals at restaurants, cafes and pubs, tickets to live music or art performances, and entries into museums, galleries and amusement parks.
"It will bring more people in like (the Elvis exhibition) did," Bendigo Beechworth Bakery acting supervisor Natasha Trigg said.
"It's (also) school holidays so the whole family will be coming through.
"Especially with the price of fuel, you want to get the kids out and actually do what you can with them."
Ms Trigg said the school holidays aren't long, so families will betravelling around the state, trying to fit in as many activities as possible, benefitting local businesses.
She also anticipates local sporting clubs will also be out and about at dining and entertainment venues for end of season celebrations.
Consumers can claim up to $125 cash back each and make multiple claims until they reach the cap.
The program saves Victorians money on restaurant meals, live gigs and museum visits over spring and summer while supporting hardworking local businesses.
The first round of the program was launched in March of this year and saw more than $32 million claimed in three months.
Hai Dai Lao, Dumpling Alley, and Shanghai Red were the most popular dining venues, while trips to the movies, were the most popular entertainment choices.
"Whether it's booking a table for lunch or heading to a live music event, this cash-back program puts money back into people's pockets and supports hardworking businesses across Victoria," Industry Support and Recovery Minister Ben Carroll said.
"This program also helps build business and consumer confidence, while supporting jobs and boosting the state's economy."
The $25 million dollar program is part of the government's $200 million Victorian Business Stimulus Package which supports local businesses and jobs.
The program will continue till December 16, 2022 or when funds are exhausted.
"With a blockbuster summer of major events upon us, we're providing Victorians even more reasons to get out and enjoy everything the state has to offer - while saving money and supporting local businesses," Sport, Tourism and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos said.
For more information and to make a claim visit this website.
