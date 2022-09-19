Herbert jumps up the DP World Tour rankings after top-five finish in Italy

Lucas Herbert locked in a top-five finish at the Italian Open after carding a final three-under par round on Sunday night.
After rounds of 70,67,68 and 68 Herbert finished at 11-under, three strokes behind Matt Fitzpatrick and eventual winner Robert MacIntyre.
Herbert started the round at Rome's Marco Simone Golf Club with a bogey-free one-under par front nine, with his birdie coming on the par-three seventh.
The 26-year-old struck an accurate tee shot on the seventh which landed around 3m from the pin which he then rolled in for birdie.
Herbert's back nine started with his only bogey for the day on the par-four 10th.
After a wayward tee shot that landed in a native area, Herbert muscled the ball back out into play but was unlucky to find it ended up in a green side bunker.
He then landed short of the green from out of the bunker and ended in the rough to leave himself a tricky chip to save par - he then rolled in a short putt for bogey.
He returned to form two holes later with three birdies on holes 12 through 16.
He finished the back nine with two pars to wrap up the day at three-under, 11-under total and T5 on the leaderboard.
Both finishing at 14-under, MacIntyre and 2022 US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick headed into a playoff.
MacIntyre was able to get the job done on the first playoff hole with a birdie.
The top-five finish earned Herbert valuable DP World Tour ranking points, now 45th on the standings he is in contention to make the final 50 who will compete for a slice of the $9m USD prize pool at the season finale in Dubai.
