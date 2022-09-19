Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert jumps up the DP World Tour rankings after top-five finish in Italy

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 19 2022 - 4:09am, first published 12:20am
Lucas Herbert has jumped up 24 places on the DP World Tour rankings after finishing T5 at the Italian Open. (File photo) Picture by Darren Howe

Lucas Herbert locked in a top-five finish at the Italian Open after carding a final three-under par round on Sunday night.

