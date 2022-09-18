BFNL RESERVES: Square's Hird lights up QEO with five-goal bag in flag win

ON a day where goals were mighty hard to come by given how dismal the wet, windy and cold conditions were, Golden Square's Dylan Hird lit up the QEO with a haul of five in the BFNL reserves grand final on Saturday.
Hird's five goals helped Golden Square to a 27-point win over Gisborne, 7.8 (50) to 3.5 (23).
Coached by Jamie Hogan, Golden Square was never headed after kicking the first three goals of the game on the way to its first reserves flag since 2015.
Turner Medal winner Hird's five goals included two in the first quarter, one in the third and two in the last.
"It was the two best teams playing off today and it was a really gutsy effort by the boys in the conditions," Hogan said.
"It was just heart and soul footy today... nothing pretty about it."
Highlighting just how significant the conditions favoured the city end, in the first half the ball went inside the Barnard Street forward 50 just two times.
Hird's best-on-ground performance closed out a season where he had been sidelined for a period with a shoulder injury.
"We were lucky to get him. He hurt his shoulder pretty bad, but said, 'Hoges, I want to come back to the twos and see if I can help you win a flag', which is what he has done today," Hogan said.
"He has had a super finals series for us."
A week earlier Hird had booted four goals in the Bulldogs' preliminary final win over Sandhurst.
Gisborne named defender Elijah Bretherington its best player as it fell short in its bid to win its first reserves premiership since 2008.
