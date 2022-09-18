Despite cold, wet and muddy conditions it was two of Gisborne's big men that stood out on grand final day.
Ruckman Braidon Blake and full-back Jack Reaper earned Nalder Medal and AFL Victoria Medal honours respectively after standing up on the BFNL's biggest stage.
Blake had 17 possessions, seven clearances and 36 hit outs, while Reaper was a wall in defence, taking five intercept marks for the game in the heavy conditions.
It was Blake's second flag, having played in Sandhurst's 2016 premiership team.
"It's a privilege to play with Gisborne,'' he said.
"I've been at the club for a couple of years and it's been an awesome club to be around.
"You can see what this means to so many people. I'm glad we could do it for them."
Blake played down his impact on the game.
"It makes it easier when you have midfielders like Brad Bernacki and Ethan Minns running around,'' Blake said.
"They make me look pretty good."
Blake returned from a groin injury for the second semi-final and was okay, but his preliminary final and grand final performances were top class.
"Playing finals is why you play footy,'' he said.
"As a team we'd been a bit off the past couple of weeks, but I was always confident we could get the job done today."
Reaper, the Dogs' vice-captain, was one of few players that handled the slippery ball with conviction.
"I just play my role,'' a humble Reaper said.
"We have such a good backline and we work well together. There's plenty of talk and they set me up to do what I need to do."
Reaper thought the Dogs were in for a good day before a ball had been kicked.
"At the start of the game I heard some opponents talking about how bad the weather was,'' he said.
"It was beautiful for us, it's what we're used to and it suited us."
Reaper said the bond between the playing group was a key part of the team's success this season.
"We had a meeting eight weeks ago to talk about our finals campaign,'' Reaper said.
"Scotty Walsh and Ethan Minns have been around the club for years and they talked about the fact that this group is the tightest they've been involved with.
"We're all good mates, which makes today even more special."
