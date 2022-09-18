Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ

Blake, Reaper earn best on ground honours in BFNL grand final

By Adam Bourke
September 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's Jack Reaper and Braidon Blake had a big impact on the BFNL grand final. Pictures by Darren Howe

Despite cold, wet and muddy conditions it was two of Gisborne's big men that stood out on grand final day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.