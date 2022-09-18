Goal shooter makes it four from four in maroon and blue

THEY say, timing is everything.
And for Sandhurst's Rebecca Smith, her timing has proven every bit as impeccable as her goal shooting.
She now has four BFNL premiership medals to show for it.
Six years after making the move to Sandhurst with her great mate and coach Tamara Gilchrist from Heathcote District league club North Bendigo, Smith played an integral part in her fourth straight A-grade premiership.
There have been plenty of big names and superbly-credentialed players to enter the league in the years since Smith first suited up in maroon and blue; none have her record of team success or volume of goals on the board.
She can hardly believe her good fortune, even accounting for a lost year of netball due to COVID in 2020 and the premature ending to the 2021 BFNL season for the same reason.
"Four in a row is unbelievable; I never envisioned this when I came to Sandhurst," she said following Saturday's 48-33 victory over Kangaroo Flat.
"Like I knew it was such a great powerhouse club, but I never saw us doing this.
"It's been a great move. This really is special.
"For me, it's just been great to rediscover my netball again and rediscover that team spirit again
"I couldn't have done it by myself, obviously, but it's been really special over the last couple of years."
Alongside Dragons captain Meg Williams and best on court medallist Imogen Sexton, Smith is one of only three players to have played in every one of their history-making four-peat of premierships.
She said the Dragons certainly got the tough fight they were expecting from the Roos, who were also the Dragons' rivals in the last grand final played in 2019.
"It was probably only halfway through the last quarter that it felt a little safe," she said.
"Credit to Kangaroo Flat, it was such a great game.
"The whole game I was nervous because they are such a good team and they thrive off momentum.
"If you give them an inch they will go a mile.
"It was pretty fresh in mind that they had played so well the week before to come from behind, so no game is really safe."
Smith, who scored 22 of her team's 48 goals, said to even be in four grand finals, let alone to win four was beyond her wildest expectations.
"It's what every team plays for and dreams of," she said.
"It's the highlight of my whole netball career."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.