BFNL UNDER-18S: Gisborne over-runs Sandhurst in desperate last quarter

GISBORNE overhauled a 10-point deficit at three quarter-time to beat Sandhurst in a BFNL under-18 grand final thriller for the second time in four years on Saturday.
The Dragons started the last quarter at the QEO ahead 35-25, but the Bulldogs were kicking to the favoured city end and in a desperate final term over-ran Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs kicked the only two goals of the final quarter through a pair of clutch set-shots to Harry Luxmoore and Zach Patterson to clinch a thrilling 5.8 (38) to 4.12 (36) victory.
The two-point win was Gisborne's fourth under-18 flag since joining the competition in 2000 - 2000, 2002, 2018 and 2022.
"I couldn't be prouder of the boys today," Gisborne coach Rob Kerr said.
"Halfway through the year we were sitting third and we spoke about getting in and doing the work to give ourselves every opportunity.
"The boys all committed to trying to improve that five per cent in the back half of the year.
"After getting rolled a couple of weeks ago (by Sandhurst in the second semi-final) we committed to a plan over these past two weeks and were good enough and determined enough to come through today.
"It has been a group that hadn't managed to win a flag coming through in the juniors and today was their last chance.
"They followed instructions really well in the last quarter. We knew it was always going to be bottled up and we just had to try to find some sort of space where we could.
"Full credit though to Sandhurst. They are a class outfit and I'm so proud of all the boys."
Gisborne's Jarrod Ainsworth was awarded the Rod Ashman Medal for best-on-ground.
"Jarrod was due to line-up on the wing, but there was a bit of a mis-match. He was on (Alex) Carr who was too tall, so we put him to half-back and he's just a straight-ahead player," Kerr said.
"Soccer is more his natural game. He has only been playing footy for a couple of years, so to stand up the way he did today was fantastic."
The AFL Victoria Medal was awarded to Sandhurst's Luke Salvador in what was the Dragons' fifth-consecutive under-18 grand final loss, which includes two by less than a kick against Gisborne after they also lost to the Bulldogs in 2018 by three points.
Gisborne 1.0 2.5 3.7 5.8 (38)
Sandhurst 2.7 2.8 4.11 4.12 (36)
GOALS: Gisborne: Z.Paterson 2, H.Luxmoore 2, S.Wilson 1; Sandhurst: M.Hartland 1, T.Long 1, O.Morris 1, L.Salvador 1
BEST: Gisborne: J.Kerr, J.Ainsworth, K.Minns, C.Bills, C.Freake, S.Clough; Sandhurst: L.Salvador, S.Morris, X.Austin, D.Delaney, R.Domaille, A.Day-Wicks
