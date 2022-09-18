Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Sport/Footy HQ
Photos

BFNL UNDER-18S: Gisborne over-runs Sandhurst in desperate last quarter

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated September 18 2022 - 6:17am, first published 3:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gisborne's victorious under-18 premiership team that defeated Sandhurst on Saturday. Picture by Noni Hyett
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.