After 10 years of doing their bit for people with and without disabilities, a Bendigo organisation has had to give up its place in the industry.
But not without a final hoorah.
Quality Living Options Bendigo began as a group of like-minded people who wanted nothing more than to support their children.
But over the years, president Nola Foreman says, the group has struggled to keep steady numbers.
"We were quite worried about what would happen to our children when we weren't around anymore," she said.
"So we started this group to raise money and eventually purchase housing to support our family members with disabilities.
"Over the years we had a lot of help, but we're down to eight members now and we're not able to keep going."
Ms Foreman said while they weren't able to fulfill their ultimate goal, they found others who had.
L'Arche (The Arc) Bendigo had created a safe space where families and people with or without disabilities could come together and create lasting bonds.
Whether it be through activities or in one of the three homes the organisation had on offer, the ideology was the same.
And that's why Ms Foreman and the team thought this is their funds should go after the folding.
"We're very excited to be giving back to another group with the same goals and values as our own," she said.
L'Arche Bendigo co-ordinator Margaret Segrave said the donation of the new vehicle and cash would "make a world of difference".
"Before now, we struggled to get our participants from house to house or to our activities," she said.
"But with this new Toyota X-Trail, we can do all of that and more.
"And with this extra funding, we will now be able to continue supporting these families and ensure our participants can stay in homes with compatible people and enjoy their time.
"We appreciate the work of Quality Living Options Bendigo and their support."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
