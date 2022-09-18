'Gisborne probably beat us in all aspects most of the day': Storm's Wilson

PREMIERSHIP number five for Strathfieldsaye will have to wait at least another year following the Storm's 28-point BFNL grand final loss to Gisborne on Saturday.
On a torrid day for the BFNL's first grand final in three years where just seven goals were kicked for the match, the Storm were beaten 5.20 (50) to 2.10 (22) at the QEO.
"It was always going to be a tough slog given the conditions," Storm co-coach Darryl Wilson said.
"Obviously, both sides have to play in the conditions, but it just didn't seem to suit us.
"We weren't able to generate anything from our stoppages and to be honest, Gisborne probably beat us in all aspects most of the day.
"I was very proud of the boys because they hung in there all day.
"We always thought that Mitch Hallinan going out of the side would be a big out for us because he has been in our top five players all year and we could always rely on him to do a top job on an opposition key forward.
"Losing Mitch took away a bit of that flexibility for us elsewhere... it just didn't happen for us today."
The Storm grand final side featured two changes from the victorious second semi-final team that had beaten Gisborne by 12 points a fortnight earlier.
Hallinan missed with a knee injury and Tom Bennett - both 19 - was omitted, with the inclusions Riley Wilson and Bendigo Pioneer-listed Bode Stevens.
During the game the Storm lost hard-nut midfielder Boden Alexander - a player ideally built for the bash-and-crash conditions - when he came off worse for wear pressuring Gisborne's Jaidyn Owen.
Alexander appeared to collide with Owen's shoulder and after hitting the ground was forced from the field in the arms of trainers and later taken to Bendigo Hospital with concerns over a potential broken cheekbone.
The Storm were also hindered from the second quarter with Kallen Geary, who had been busy early, impacted by a kick to the leg.
While disappointed to be on the end of a grand final defeat, Wilson is confident the Storm group will be better for the experience going forward.
And it's a talented group that still has plenty of upside in it given the grand final 22 featured 11 players aged 22 or under.
"We are still a very young group and for those boys who were playing in their first grand finals to be able to experience that pressure," said Wilson, whose fellow co-coach Shannon Geary was the Storm's best player as part of a defence that was under siege as the lopsided inside-50 count of 68-36 would attest.
"But full credit to Gisborne. They are very well coached and very well led and perhaps we may have kicked them into gear when we beat them in the second semi a couple of weeks ago.
"I can't speak highly enough of Gisborne. They were the top team all year and deserved to be favourites going in to today.
"I thought we gave ourselves every chance after playing two really good finals (qualifying and second semi) to get here, but just couldn't get it done today."
Gisborne 0.2 2.9 2.12 5.20 (50)
Strathfieldsaye 1.3 1.3 1.10 2.10 (22)
GOALS: Gisborne: L.Ellings 2, E.Minns 1, M.Merrett 1, B.Bernacki 1; Strathfieldsaye: B.Alexander 1, L.Sharp 1
BEST: Gisborne: B.Blake, J.Reaper, B.Bernacki, P.McKenna, E.Minns, J.Scanlon; Strathfieldsaye: S.Geary, B.Stevens, B.Lester, J.Moorhead, D.Clohesy, C.McCarty
DISPOSALS
Strath: 81 Gis: 83
CLEARANCES
Strath: 10 Gis: 16
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 17 Gis: 9
TACKLES
Strath: 24 Gis: 23
TOP 6 PLAYERS
44 - Pat McKenna (G)
43 - Jake Moorhead (S)
43 - Shannon Geary (S)
42 - Kallen Geary (S)
41 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
35 - Ethan Minns (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 67 Gis: 80
CLEARANCES
Strath: 9 Gis: 15
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 6 Gis: 25
TACKLES
Strath: 29 Gis: 22
TOP 6 PLAYERS
80 - Brad Bernacki (G)
56 - Matt Merrett (G)
33 - Harry Conway (S)
32 - Braidon Blake (G)
30 - Flynn Lakey (G)
30 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 53 Gis: 77
CLEARANCES
Strath: 12 Gis: 10
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 10 Gis: 9
TACKLES
Strath: 35 Gis: 25
TOP 6 PLAYERS
39 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
37 - Liam Spear (G)
35 - Seb Bell-Bartels (G)
33 - Shannon Geary (S)
31 - Jack Reaper (G)
30 - Braidon Blake (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 64 Gis: 84
CLEARANCES
Strath: 9 Gis: 13
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 3 Gis: 25
TACKLES
Strath: 24 Gis: 17
TOP 6 PLAYERS
43 - Brad Bernacki (G)
42 - Sam Graham (G)
34 - Harry Conway (S)
32 - Jake Moorhead (S)
31 - Luke Ellings (G)
29 - Flynn Lakey (G)
DISPOSALS
Strath: 265 Gis: 324
CLEARANCES
Strath: 40 Gis: 54
INSIDE 50S
Strath: 36 Gis: 68
TACKLES
Strath: 112 Gis: 88
TOP 10 PLAYERS
158 - Brad Bernacki (G)
134 - Shannon Geary (S)
125 - Daniel Clohesy (S)
119 - Jake Moorhead (S)
110 - Flynn Lakey (G)
109 - Braidon Blake (G)
99 - Liam Spear (G)
99 - Harry Conway (S)
94 - Ethan Minns (G)
92 - Pat McKenna (G)
