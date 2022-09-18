Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Herbert two shots off the pace ahead of Italian Open final round

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 18 2022 - 1:20am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Herbert will start Sunday's final round at the 2022 Italian Open two shots behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick.

Lucas Herbert is in contention to secure another win on the DP World Tour as he sits two shots off the lead ahead of Sunday night's final round at the Italian Open.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.