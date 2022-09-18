Herbert two shots off the pace ahead of Italian Open final round

Lucas Herbert is in contention to secure another win on the DP World Tour as he sits two shots off the lead ahead of Sunday night's final round at the Italian Open.
After opening rounds of 70 and 67, Herbert returned to the course on Saturday and had a flying start.
After carding four straight pars on holes one through four, he made back-to-back birdies on holes five and six which was then followed by two more pars.
Herbert then capped off the front nine on the par-five ninth with an eagle after draining a 44ft putt, which briefly saw him take control of the leaderboard.
He made the turn at four-under for the day and started the back nine with three pars and one birdie before he encountered bogey trouble on holes 14 and 16.
The day was capped off with two pars to finish at three-under par 68, eight-under total and two shots behind leader Matthew Fitzpatrick (-10).
"To get off to that hot start and catch up a lot of the ground that I needed to over the weekend, all pretty quickly was good," Herbert said after his round at Marco Simone Golf Club.
"A little frustrating coming in. Just obviously the weather was brutal so it was kind of hard to get too upset with it but I probably would have liked a couple less than that. I just thought I played better than that out there."
Herbert may just be two shots off the lead, but there are several players near the top of the leaderboard who are all in contention.
Fitzpatrick leads, followed by Rory McIlroy (-9), Aaron Rai (-9) and his final round playing partners Victor Perez and Kurt Kitayama at eight-under.
However, his plan of attack for Sunday is simple, keep doing what he's been doing.
"I don't think I need to do anything different to be honest. It's just not a golf course that you're going to see a lot of 63s and 62s on," he said.
"There's going to be a handful of guys that can win tomorrow, probably myself included.
"You stay solid, probably take care -- there's five or six holes out there that just par is a really good score. You take care of that, try to stay out of the thick stuff too much and hope the putter rolls a couple in, and that's probably the formula."
Other Australians in the mix include Maverick Antcliff (E) Jason Scrivener (+1).
Italian favourite Franceso Molinari (-4) will start the final round six shots behind Fitzpatrick.
