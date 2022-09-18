At three quarter-time of the BFNL grand final on Saturday, Gisborne coach Rob Waters gave his players instructions for the final quarter of their season and then left the huddle.
With 30 minutes of footy standing between the Dogs and a premiership, Waters gave the final word to one of the most respected people at the Gisborne Football Netball Club - Jarrad Lynch.
Lynch tore his ACL in pre-season training and missed the entire 2022 season.
The 31-year-old was part of Gisborne's team which lost to Golden Square by less than a kick in the 2012 grand final.
While some senior players left the club during a difficult period between 2015-2017, loyal Lynch stuck by the Dogs and became senior captain.
His knee injury earlier this year was heartbreaking for everyone invoilved at the club.
"He's our spiritual leader and he's been super for us this year,'' Waters said of Lynch.
"I got him to speak to the boys in the huddle at the end of the three quarter-time break.
"He's a tremendous leader and the boys love him. They'd do anything for him."
Lynch is held in the highest regard and that's why Gisborne officials had no hesitations in handing him a premiership medal post-match.
"We were given two extra premiership medals today. One was given to our runner Steve Williams and the other was given to Lynchy.
"He didn't want to accept the medal, which I knew he wouldn't, but he deserved it.
"For what he's done for this club, he deserves a premiership medal around his neck."
Proudly wearing his Gisborne jumper, Lynch admitted grand final day brought mixed emotions.
"It's mixed because I feel as though I didn't contribute in a game sense,'' Lynch said.
"I know what I've put into the club and it does feel really special to me that we've won the premiership.
"I would have loved to have played, but I couldn't and that's the way footy goes sometimes.
"I was lucky enough to be given a medal. It doesn't feel the same as if I had have played, but it's still special to me.
"I'll wear it with pride."
Lynch is weighing up his playing future.
The versatile forward/defender would dearly love to be part of the Gisborne senior side again, but returning to footy is not as simple as it sounds.
"I did my first running session last night and the body is feeling strong, but at the same time I still feel a long way away from playing footy again,'' Lynch admitted.
"I've got my own business, so I don't want to take a lot of time off again through another injury.
"There's a lot of doubt there, but then again when you rock up today and watch your club win the flag it makes you want to play and be part of it.
"I'm 31 now and I'm young enough to keep playing, but I have to weigh up that risk. We'll wait and see."
