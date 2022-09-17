Resilient Roos vow to bounce back

THEY may have fallen one win short of a remarkable premiership, but Kangaroo Flat coach Jayden Cowling insists the club will emerge stronger for it.
In a hard-fought grand final at the QEO, played in wet and at times atrocious conditions, the Roos were overwhelmed in the second half by Sandhurst, going down by 14 goals.
It was a no doubt disappointing end to an otherwise brilliant season, marked by a minor premiership and 17 wins in total from 21 games.
There was much to be proud of as Cowling reflected on their season in the minutes after their grand final loss.
"We'll still celebrate our season this weekend, it was a good one, and then we'll look to next year," he said.
"It just wasn't our day.
"Credit to Sandhurst, four in a row is an outstanding effort. They are a great club.
"But I liked that we did fight the game out."
The Roos were well and truly in the hunt early, down by only one goal at quarter time and within striking distance at half time at just four goals in arrears.
As the Dragons started to surge and build on their half time during the third quarter, Cowling said he never felt his team was without a chance.
After all, the Roos had come from six goals down the previous week in their three-goal preliminary final win over Gisborne.
"There was a patch there where we put a couple of goals on in a row and we had every chance to continue on, but a couple of little basic errors cost us in the end," he said.
"But at three quarter time we were in a similar position to last week, so there was no reason why I thought we couldn't do it.
"But Sandhurst were hungry in that last quarter."
Cowling again praised the character of his players for reaching the grand final in the wake of their 39-goal semi-final loss to the Dragons a fortnight earlier, when for others, there might not have been any coming back.
It went without saying, the late-season injury to ace midcourter Ashley Ryan disrupted the dynamic of their line-up.
"We have to look at our whole season - losing Ash at the pointy end did have a huge impact," Cowling said.
"And not only losing her impact on the court.
"Having Milly Wicks change her position (from wing defence to wing attack) changed our whole dynamic.
"It's one of the best seasons I've seen Milly play. It was difficult for her to go back to wing attack, where she hadn't played for a couple of years, but she took it on.
"It was a hard job, but she made it her own."
Absent from the line-up with a lisfranc injury for the semi-final loss to Sandhurst and preliminary final win over Gisborne, Ryan made a cameo in the dying minutes of the game.
Her entry to the court was met by cheers from all sections of the crowd and gestures of respect from her Sandhurst opponents.
"I think it brought a few tears to people's eyes, but we didn't want to put her into a situation where she could do any more damage," he said.
"We are looking forward to getting her back next year.
"Hopefully, we'll get everyone back - that's a high priority.
"That's two grand final losses in a row, although it was a long time between grand final losses, but getting back here shows we can do it.
"The girls love playing for each other and playing for Kangaroo Flat and they are a close group off the court as well."
Adding to a bright season, centre Chelsea Sartori finished second behind Gisborne's Maddy Stewart in this year's Betty Thompson Medal award, while Ella Wicks, who played in the second half of Saturday's A-grade grand final, finished runner-up in the A-reserve league best and fairest behind South Bendigo's Sarah Nash.
The Roos also had their 17-and-under team play in a grand final on Saturday, ensuring a generous supply of young talent into their senior teams in the seasons ahead.
