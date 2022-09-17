Sexton shines on September stage

HER SANDHURST team-mates call her 'September Immy'.
And in Saturday's BFNL grand final, Dragons defender Imogen Sexton again showed why she has earned the moniker.
The accomplished young goal keeper was awarded the best on court medal in her team's 15-goal premiership triumph over Kangaroo Flat.
There was little -if any - dispute over the choice.
Not from her coach Tamara Gilchrist, or captain Meg Williams, nor from opposition coach Jayden Cowling or the umpires.
Sexton, one of three players in Saturday's line-up to have played in all four of their four-peat of premierships since 2017, was Sandhurst's springboard in defence.
She is also the unit's leader and amazingly, at 23, its oldest member alongside VNL performers Sophie Shoebridge and Ruby Turner.
That sentence enough should be enough to send shivers down the spines of opposing coaches and teams for years to come with the potential for plenty more netball together - and premierships as well - in the coming years.
As humble and gracious as she is skilful and talented, Sexton was pinching herself after becoming a four-time premiership player with her beloved Dragons.
"As Tam (coach Gilchrist) said, to get one is pretty special, but to get four over six years is amazing," she said.
"It's pretty surreal.
"It's something I'll always have as a memory to look back on and cherish."
With a history of close matches between the two clubs in the past three seasons, Sexton was bracing for another titanic battle on Saturday, and nothing like the anomaly of their semi-final showdown a fortnight earlier, which Sandhurst won by 39 goals.
She was, however, confident the Dragons could continue their ascendancy over an always tough opponent.
"We know what it takes to get it done in finals having won the previous three (grand finals), but having seen Flat last week and how well they played and how they turned around their form from that final against us, we were certainly nervous coming in," she said.
"But we just forgot about all the previous games and concentrated on this one.
"We knew what we needed to do, but to do it was amazing."
Handed one of the toughest assignments in BFNL netball on Roos goal shooter Lou Dupuy, Sexton emerged with flying colours in an intriguing duel.
The best on court medallist praised her team-mates' full pressure defence for making the trio's job at the back end of the court a much simpler one.
Of course, there was a shout-out too for her partners in defence Shoebridge and Turner.
"The experience they bring back from VNL is awesome and to have them out in front of me is so amazing," she said.
"There's so much confidence and trust between us.
"I love defending with them."
Given her impeccable finals record, it's hard in some ways to understand how Sexton had not won a grand final best on court medal before the weekend.
She had obviously come close on a few occasions, most notably in a thrilling 2018 grand final when the Dragons defeated Gisborne in overtime.
Four-time Dragons coach Gilchrist said Sexton was 'simply amazing' on Saturday.
"Something happens to her at finals time; we do call her September Immy," she said.
"She is amazing.
"I feel like the luckiest person in the world having these three young defenders. They coach themselves most of the time.
"They always demand more from each other, so I'm lucky to be where I am right now."
(Four premierships is) something I'll always have as a memory to look back on and cherish.- Imogen Sexton
