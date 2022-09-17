Bulldogs thrilled with their share of the netball premiership spoils

A GREAT grand final day for Gisborne included a pair of exciting wins on the netball court at the QEO on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were the only club outside of Sandhurst to savour premiership success with their thrilling wins in 17-and-under and A-reserve.
Their third premiership contender fell two goals short of Sandhurst in B-reserve.
The youngest Bulldogs, coached by A-grade goal shooter Rylee Connell, capped the perfect season with a 44-34 victory over a gallant Kangaroo Flat.
It was their 20th win this season, comprising 18 home and away season victories and two finals, on the way to an unblemished record.
The win was led by co-captain Emily McDonald, who won the best-on-court medal for her performance in goal defence, with plenty of support from this season's league best and fairest Torie Skrijel, fellow goaler Bella Connors and all other Bulldogs players who took to the court on Saturday.
It took their best effort against a gallant Kangaroo Flat, which had been beaten by 11 and 17 goals in its two previous encounters against the Bulldogs.
The margin at quarter time was just two goals Gisborne's way and only two more at half time before the Bulldogs seized a winning break with an 11-goal to seven third quarter.
Despite keeping the Roos at bay in the last quarter and slightly adding to their lead, Bulldogs coach Connell said she was never able to rest easy on the sidelines.
"It was a lot of pressure for the girls going in undefeated - we really felt it," she said.
"But at the same time, it gave us plenty of confidence too.
"We'd beaten them by 10-plus goals both times and they are a hard team, but it was just so good for our girls to finish it off.
"They are just so talented.
"It was a bit scary for me sitting on the bench, but they were just so calm.
"(Kangaroo Flat's) supporters were here in mass and cheering really loudly, but the girls just steadied things, kept possession and took control, which is how you win a grand final."
Connell credited their few years together as a group as a big part of their success.
"They have kind of come up as a group and some of them have been playing together since like under-11s, so that counts for a lot," she said.
"But just the atmosphere they created at the start of last year, when we came together, and the friendship and the bonds and support have carried them through so much.
"We've had injuries, debs, holidays and all of that, but the girls have just taken it in their stride because they are just the best of friends."
There was no greater example of that bond with players quick to get around their injured team-mate Olivia Murray, who missed much of the season with an ACL injury sustained while representing the BFNL 17-and-under team.
"It was a lot of pressure for the girls going in undefeated - we really felt it. But at the same time, it gave us plenty of confidence too.- Gisborne 17-and-under coach Rylee Connell
Connell branded her best on court medallist as 'a superstar'.
"Emily's athleticism and determination, even though she is on the smallish side for a defender, just get her all over the court,"
"She gets intercepts all over the court and she just leads.
"It's not that she is just a great player, but she gets around her team-mates and makes them look good and is just a steadying presence for us."
The premiership win was the Bulldogs' first at 17-and-under level since 2016.
It was some comfort too for Connell, who unfortunately injured her Achilles in the final minutes of the Bulldogs' A-grade preliminary final loss to Kangaroo Flat.
In contrast, Gisborne's A-reserve victory was much more of a thriller, with the Bulldogs coming from three goals down at the final change of end to defeat Sandhurst 29-27.
Played in the worst conditions of the day, the last quarter produced just 11 goals in total, with the Bulldogs scoring eight of them.
Little separated the rivals throughout the contest, with Gisborne four goals in front at quarter time before scores were tied at half time.
Bulldogs coach Bronwyn Slater praised her players' resilience after they had been on the end of three losses to Sandhurst during the season, the most recent of which was in last month's qualifying final.
"It was a tough way to do it - what I loved was our start," she said.
"We are starting to get a much better start to games, which has been a problem most of the season. So I thought we were really on here.
"Sandhurst to their credit pulled us back; it was such a fight in the middle of the game.
"It's tough when some of the skill goes out of the game because of the conditions and some of the pace goes out of it.
"I know Sandhurst rely on pace, so it didn't help them a lot.
"Charlotte (Crook) in defence was amazing, absolutely incredible.
"Our defenders as a whole really started to come into the game as it went on.
"I'm just pumped to get the win."
With Torie Skrijel, a premiership player earlier in the day in the 17-and-under final, unavailable, the Bulldogs had the luxury of bringing in Vixens training partner Jordan Cransberg for the contest.
She was a valuable contributor and steadying presence with her big-game experience after coming on in the third quarter.
After finishing the minor round season in third, the Bulldogs carried plenty of momentum into Saturday following a stirring come-from-behind preliminary final win over Kangaroo Flat.
Having contended with plenty of disruptions due to illness and injury, Slater said the Bulldogs showed the benefits of three tough weeks of netball in the lead-up.
Sandhurst midcourter Paige Ryan was named best on court.
