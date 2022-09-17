Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bulldogs thrilled with their share of the netball premiership spoils

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 18 2022 - 1:25am, first published September 17 2022 - 10:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A GREAT grand final day for Gisborne included a pair of exciting wins on the netball court at the QEO on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.