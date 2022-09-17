Holidays and heartache

Dear friends,
The events of the past week or so represent a moment in our history like no other, as much of the world pauses to pay respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the sad occasion of her passing.
Regardless of your views of the monarchy and whether Australia ought to become a republic, this has been a time to acknowledge one of the world's most powerful and inspiring leaders, a woman who so graciously led a nation, a kingdom and a monarchy for more then seven decades.
The scenes of so many everyday Brits so deeply moved and so openly mourning the Queen's death have been incredible.
That so many people would wait so patiently in line for up to a day, just for the privilege of being able to pay homage to the Queen as she lies in state, is something I'll long remember.
Equally, the tone deaf response from some who have all too quickly returned to their push for Australia to embrace the republican cause has been both disrespectful and insensitive.
Politics is all about timing, and those calls have ben a great example of very, very poor timing.
For the record, as a proud Irish Catholic, I do believe our nation should and will one day embrace the republican cause, but I'm satisfied that now is not the time.
Back home, footy and netball grand finals have all been decided and another season has come and gone.
Organisers would be pleased that after the events of 2020 and 2021 where COVID-19 conspired to shut down sporting competitions, this year we made it to the finish line.
In atrocious conditions at the QEO yesterday, Gisborne prevailed over the Strathfieldsaye Storm.
Gisborne was the best and most consistent team throughout the year, so perhaps the result was the one the BFNL's most travelled club deserved more than any other.
Hopefully next year, we can re-discover spring and some much better weather for the season's deciding contests.
Congratulations also to the Sandhurst A-grade netball team and their historic fourth successive grand final win, and to winners in all grades and leagues for this year.
Finally, I'm heading off for a week's leave and hoping to catch up with family back up in NSW this next week.
It promises to be an interesting trip, with my home town of Gunnedah underwater at the time of writing this newsletter as a major flood approaches via the Namoi River.
I never tire of those beautiful hills and the rich farmland that characterise the riches of the north west region of NSW, and the chance to visit family is one I tend to grasp with both hands these days.
Enjoy the AFL grand final, and if like me, you're a proud but deeply disappointed Collingwood supporter, t least the heartache and stress is over for another year.
Whatever you do this week, stay safe, stay happy and again, thanks for your valued support.
Here's a sample of some of our main stories from the past week.
Cheers
Peter Kennedy, Editor, Bendigo Advertiser
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
