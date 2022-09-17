Big build projects will be the centre of attention when an annual event returns to the region for the third time.
Open House Melbourne will showcase more than 20 public projects, buildings, spaces and an "exciting" program when it comes back to Bendigo next month.
Organisers say the weekend provides a public platform for celebrating quality and purposeful design in the City of Greater Bendigo.
A number of well-known buildings will be open for viewing, including the new Galkangu Bendigo GovHub designed by Lyons, and Bendigo Law Courts Development designed by John Wardle Architects and the Bendigo TAFE Revitalisation Project, recently completed by Architectus in partnership with Six Degrees.
"I am delighted to see the return of Open House Bendigo, a hugely popular weekend in our events calendar where residents and visitors to our region can see and experience architectural excellence firsthand," Bendigo council mayor Andrea Metcalf said.
"With they city's skyline changing, this program provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the qualities of contemporary and heritage design in equal measure and to learn more about the unique creative collaboration with Bendigo's Traditional Owners of the land, the Dja Dja Wurrung People."
The weekend will begin with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, followed by a Walk on Country with Dja Dja Wurrung Clans Aboriginal Corporation exploring the reimagined Bendigo Creek plan.
Saturday will feature the 'mini marathon' talk series, Culture of Place: Bendigo and the Big Build, including representatives from Lyons, John Wardle Architects and Architectus as well as state government architect Jill Garner.
OTHER STORIES:
Sunday will feature a conversation between La Trobe Arts Institute curator Amelia Wallin, and three artists who have produced faade artwork for the centre.
Directly following the artists' talk will be a reflective architectural tour with the building's architect Peter Elliott along with La Trobe Arts Institute Director Bala Starr and local artist Robyn Burgess.
Organisers say the event's return has been a long time coming.
"Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Open House team is delighted to return to Bendigo for this years program," Open House Melbourne executive director and chief curator Fleur Watson said.
The full program of tours, workshops and events will launch in late September before the event takes place on October 22 and 23.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.