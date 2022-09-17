Police are on the search for a Bendigo teen that has not been seen for a number of days.
Shanara, 16, was last seen on Langford Court in Kennington at 10pm on September 15.
Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age and medical conditions.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, or who sights Shanara, is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on 5448 1300.
Greater Bendigo has recorded 268 new COVID-19 cases in the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality records 37 in the 24 hours leading up to September 16.
There are now 237 active cases.
In other parts of the states, the Macedon Ranges added 71 during the week and seven in the last day.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded 40 COVID cases in seven days and six in a day, while Central Goldfields added 32 and two new respectively.
Campaspe tallied 54 during the week and nine since Thursday, and Gannawarra recorded 28 and two respectively.
Buloke recorded 18 cases in the past week and three in the last day, while Loddon added nine in the past seven days and one in the last 24-hours.
The data says Victoria's case numbers were down 17 per cent on last week as it recorded 13,252.
There are now 9806 active cases across the state.
Hospitalisations have also dropped by 17.5 per cent to 210, with 10 of those are in intensive care.
The DHS has said the average daily number of COVID-related deaths in the last week was 11.
Good morning, Bendigo. Hope you have plans to stay warm and dry today.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting showers to fall across the Bendigo region.
Bendigo itself is set to reach just 12 degrees with a 95 per cent chance of 6mm. The rain is expected from late morning with potential storms in the afternoon.
Up near the Murray River, Echuca will see up to 6mm of rain with midday showers while reaching 13 degrees.
Castlemaine and Kyneton are expecting the most rain with up 10mm expected to fall in that part of the region.
Kyneton will reach just nine degrees and see rain from late morning while Castlemaine will see rain at about the same time on its way to 11 degrees.
Further west, Maryborough could see 5mm of rain and a late morning storm, reach a top of 12 degrees.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
