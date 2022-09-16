Colts chase history, South eyes undefeated season in Super Cup finals

Strathfieldsaye Colts United will chase an historic clean sweep of the CV League One Women's trophies in Sunday's Super Cup final against Spring Gully.
Colts hasn't completed the women's treble in the club's proud history and coach Phil Berry said his side entered Sunday's clash with the Reds at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve full of confidence.
"The girls can't wait for Sunday, they're chomping at the bit,'' Berry said.
"It's been hard only playing one game in three weeks, but they earned that rest and they're ready to go.
"They're really keen to win all three trophies for the season. We've never done it before and it's a rare feat."
Colts and Gully have met three times in championship and Super Cup play this year, with Colts holding a 2-1 advantage.
The most recent encounter was an 8-2 win to Colts, although both clubs were missing key players that day.
"Sunday is a brand new game, but the girls take confidence out of those games we played earlier in the year,'' Berry said.
Spring Gully is playing its best football at the right time of the season.
The Reds scored a clinical 3-0 win over Shepparton United in the preliminary final last Sunday.
"It will be a cracker of a game,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"We have to bring our A-game to put us in with a chance.
"We've got a full squad and it's all about momentum at this time of the year.
"We have to back up the way we played in the semi-final and, if we do that, there's no reason why we can't win."
The CV League One Men Super Cup final between Shepparton South and Tatura promises to be an enthralling contest.
Shepparton South is looking to add the Super Cup trophy to the championship trophy it clinched last month.
Tatura was the only side to take a point off Shepparton South in the championship season - a 1-1 draw on July 10.
"We lost 3-2 the first game and then it was 1-1 the second game, so we're not far away,'' Tatura coach Tristan Zito said.
"We were missing (attacking midfielder) Cody Sellwood last time and we lacked some firepower up front.
"If we can improve a little bit on what we produced last time then we can win the game.
"Winning the grand final has always been our club's focus rather than the championship, so it would be huge for us if we do win."
A Shepparton South win on Sunday would complete one of the most dominant seasons in BASL and League One history.
"Our first aim was to win the league, but winning the grand final was always important to the club as well,'' Shepparton South coach Rob Harmeston said.
"It's certainly not going to be easy because Tatura is a strong side and it should be a great game.
"We're the only team to beat Tatura this season, so I'm sure they'd like to get one back on us.
"If we play our way, and do what we want, then we'll win the game."
Schedule for Sunday's finals:
Youth - Tatura v Shepparton South at 10am
League Two Women - Kyneton v Tatura at 10.30am
League Two Men - Swan Hill v Deniliquin at noon
League One Reserves - Eaglehawk v Epsom at 12.30pm
League One Women - Strathfieldsaye Colts United v Spring Gully at 1pm
League One Men - Shepparton South v Tatura at 3.30pm
