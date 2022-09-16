Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Epic BFNL netball grand final three years in the making

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 16 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Once team-mates but now rival captains, Sandhurst's Meg Williams and Kangaroo Flat's Carly Van Den Heuvel get a grip on the BFNL A-grade netball premiership cup. Picture: Brendan McCarthy

IT DOESN'T need to be said, but plenty has changed in Bendigo - and indeed the world - since the BFNL last staged its grand final day three years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.