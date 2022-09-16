Epic BFNL netball grand final three years in the making

IT DOESN'T need to be said, but plenty has changed in Bendigo - and indeed the world - since the BFNL last staged its grand final day three years ago.
What hasn't changed is Sandhurst and Kangaroo Flat's dominance of the Bendigo league netball scene.
Rivals in an epic 2019 grand final will be rivals once more at the QEO on Saturday.
For one, it will be a chance at history, while for the other, a shot in some ways at redemption and another at vindication following a commanding past two seasons.
Sandhurst will be aiming to become the first club in BFNL history to win four straight premierships.
It would be a remarkable achievement, even more so considering those flags will have come over a six-year span, with the 2020 season totally wiped out by COVID and no finals played last year.
No club has won more than three consecutive premierships and only the Dragons themselves have achieved that feat, doing so from 2017-19 and 2005-07.
Their chance at creating history has added to plenty more excitement at Sandhurst, which will have teams involved in four of the five netball grand finals being contested.
"Whether it's the first one or the fourth one, it doesn't change the feeling around the group and the excitement of grand final week," triple-premiership coach Gilchrist said.
"We are preparing as we would any other year, so we can't wait to get out there Saturday.
"There's something that happens in the group come finals and September, which is really great."
Gilchrist said the four-peat is something the players had spoken about in dispatches across the season, perhaps more light-heartedly.
But it was far from a priority going into another tough grand final showdown.
"It's a nice dream, but it's not really been an emphasis on what we are wanting to achieve on Saturday," she said.
"It's a nice added bonus if you'd like, but just to get the win is the main goal."
From the first in the sequence of grand final wins from 2017, skipper Meg Williams, goal shooter Rebecca Smith and defender Imogen Sexton will be aiming for their fourth A-grade premiership medal.
As you would expect from such a seasoned and well-drilled outfit, the Dragons have coped with the few variations to their path to the grand final when compared with their previous three campaigns.
For the first time since 2016, they were required to front up for the first week of finals.
"We obviously had that loss in the last round against Castlemaine by a goal; that wasn't our plan or in our thinking going into finals," she said.
"But at the same time, we weren't upset playing every game we needed to get to the grand final anyway.
"To play consistent netball is sometimes easier than to play week-on, week-off."
On 'that loss' to the Magpies, Gilchrist said it was never going to define their season.
"It's probably not the loss that we had to have because the hunger is always there from the group," she said.
"It was just one of those situations; we were actually up by 12 at half time and then we could just see the game becoming out of reach. We couldn't stop it.
"It was really disappointing but it certainly didn't hurt us in any way."
If ever a statement needed to be sent, the Dragons did it by way of a 39-goal second semi-final win over the Roos.
No one is expecting a repeat of that margin, least of all Gilchrist and her opposite number Jayden Cowling.
The Sandhurst coach believed she had a fair insight into what the Roos were thinking afterward.
"The second time we played them in the rounds, they beat us by 19 or 20 goals and we walked away from that thinking, 'oh dear, we've got a lot of work to do," she said.
"I'm sure they felt the same way when the roles were reversed two weeks ago.
"But you just don't know what is going to happen. In a grand final, anything can happen."
If adversity makes you stronger, Kangaroo Flat, which was beaten by seven goals in the 2019 grand final, will be primed for battle and hard to stop.
Required to bounce back from their heavy semi-final defeat, the Roos have been forced to do it without star midcourter Ashley Ryan, who has played no part in the finals due to a foot injury.
They showed remarkable resilience and fortitude to come from six goals down against Gisborne in last week's preliminary final to win by three goals.
Cowling was adamant that the setbacks along the way, including the injury to goal shooter Annie Spear that ended her season before round one and missing out on finals last season while perched at the top of the ladder, had helped define his team.
"It's been an up and down season, not only this year but last year having the season cancelled without finals," he said.
"But we've (still) had a great season performance-wise.
"Injury-wise, that's always going to hit a team. We were really unlucky to have Ash Ryan out with a season-ending injury at the pointy end of the season."
Cowling said Ryan had been an 'amazing' presence around the group despite the disappointment of missing out.
"I couldn't imagine having an injury the week before finals kicked off, and a season-ending injury too," he said.
"She has been so positive. I couldn't imagine having to sit on the sidelines in finals, but we just saw last weekend how much it meant to her for the team to win.
"It was extremely emotional and she had tears in her eyes in the dying seconds.
"She has been a huge part of our success.
"We had a discussion about Annie as well last week; she's been out since February and didn't get to step onto the court all year.
"They are two players who would have been huge in our success this year and I really feel for them this week."
In Spear's absence, the Roos brought in former Colbinabbin coach and premiership player Lou Dupuy.
Her work in the goal circle alongside Abbey Ryan will be a key for the Roos.
With a convincing win of their own over the Dragons in round 13 and only a one-goal loss in round four, Cowling is confident their poor semi-final performance was merely a one-off.
"Every time we play Sandhurst it's up and down; even before I coached it's always been a great match-up," he said.
"I definitely think our first match this year, the one-goal margin, was a true indication of the battles that we have.
"But Sandhurst is a great side and we saw that first final.
"I do think that (loss) has shaped us; we came back firing last week, so I'm expecting a close battle this weekend."
Kangaroo Flat is chasing its first A-grade flag since 2016 and ninth overall.
Sandhurst is seeking its 11th premiership.
A-grade: Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat (3pm);
A-reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne (1.30pm);
B-grade: Sandhurst v South Bendigo (noon);
B-reserve: Sandhurst v Gisborne (10.30am);
17-and-under: Gisborne v Kangaroo Flat (9am).
