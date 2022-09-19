A local charity seeking to advance the status of women has made a valuable donation to young people in hospital.
The Bendigo Zonta club has donated 50 overnight tote bags to children hospitalised in Bendigo Health wards adding to the club's regular donations.
Zonta president Naidene Parry said the group always has vital supplies to deliver to the hospital when needed.
"We always try to have tote bags packed and on hand, ready to deliver when the hospital lets us know their Children's Ward supply is running low," Ms Parry said.
Club members collect and pack travel-sized toiletries in toilet bags, hand sewn by members and friends of Zonta. These are then available for children admitted in emergency situations to the children's ward.
This kind gesture from Zonta ensures that all hygiene needs can be catered for until such time as parents are able to arrange for the child's own toiletries to be brought to the hospital.
The tote bag contains the personal necessities for an overnight stay such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, comb or brush and sometimes body lotions and perfume when these "add-on" items have been donated.
READ MORE
Having these supplies on hand ensures all patients have what they need even with last minute admissions according to the Bendigo Health children's ward nurse unit manager Deb Forbes.
"When you are a parent, scrambling to put your very ill or injured child in the back of an ambulance to be rushed to hospital, the last thing you think about is packing your child's toothbrush and shampoo," Ms Forbes said.
The Zonta Club distributes around 500 tote bags each year. In addition to the children's ward, bags are also made available to young women from across the region who are admitted to Bendigo Health maternity and associated wards and are required to stay over unexpectedly.
DOXA, Net School, headspace, and Haven; Home, Safe, also benefit from the bags.
Zonta tote bags are distributed primarily to young women but also at times to adolescent boys who may be at significant disadvantage including a risk from homelessness, mental health issues or a home situation so dire that there are no toiletries.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.