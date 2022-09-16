Wet track to assist Just Folk in bid for first Group One win

The more it rains on Saturday, the greater Bendigo trainer Josh Julius' confidence levels will grow with stable star Just Folk in the Group One Sir Rupert Clark Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.
Just Folk is one of the best wet track performers in the $1 million race, having won three of his four starts on heavy ground, including the Group Two Ajax Stakes at Sydney's autumn carnival.
The track was rated a soft five on Friday, but rain was forecast for Friday night and Saturday morning.
Just Folk enters Saturday's race after finishing second behind the smart Dalasan in a rough race in Adelaide.
"He needed a bit of love afterwards after he copped a few bumps and got knocked sideways on the line,'' Julius said of Just Folk's Adelaide performance.
"We got him home and nursed him through that for a few days. We got him back into his routine and he hasn't missed a beat since.
"He goes into Saturday in good order, certainly as good a order as he has been in this preparation.
"There's probably a little bit of improvement left in him, but he's third up, he's fit and we're probably going to get conditions that suit.
"If Peter Moody's horse (I Wish I Win) doesn't get a run, it's a pretty even race."
Just Folk has been competitive at Group One level in the past, including a close-up sixth in last spring's Cantala Stakes (1600m) and seventh in the C.F Orr Stakes (1400m) last autumn.
Just Folk has improved since then, plus the wet track will be a major benefit.
"Physically he's a stronger horse and he's more mature,'' Julius said of Just Folk.
"He's always been a big horse, but he's really starting to look like a fully furnished product."
Harry Coffey will have his first ride on Just Folk on Saturday.
From barrier five the gelding should get a good run just behind the speed.
"Realistically, this race will be a preparation-defining race for us,'' Julius said.
"It will decide whether we continue on to the Group One mile races like the Epsom or the Toorak or if we drop back a peg or two to the Group Two and Group Three races."
