Bendigo Advertiser

Wet track to assist Just Folk in bid for first Group One win

By Adam Bourke
Updated September 16 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a case of wetter the better for Just Folk in the Sir Rupert Clark Stakes at Caulfied. Picture by Racing Photos

The more it rains on Saturday, the greater Bendigo trainer Josh Julius' confidence levels will grow with stable star Just Folk in the Group One Sir Rupert Clark Stakes (1400m) at Caulfield.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.