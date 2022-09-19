Central Victorian students are getting hands-on engineering experience at the same factory behind the world-renowned Bushmasters and Hawkeis.
La Trobe University Bendigo's engineering students have had the opportunity to be involved at Thales, where the war machines are built, as part of its work integrated program.
As part of the program students spend six months working in industry developing their design and problem-solving skills.
"They're actually doing designs or solving new problems and so we've had a few students up at Thales over the years and some of them have produced some outstanding outcomes," professor of practice engineering Chris Stoltz AM said.
Recently, one student sought to improve efficiency during their time at Thales by implementing screens to help the factory manager.
The screens were set up to monitor the assembly of vehicles - to record the process throughout the facility - so the factory manager could look down the assembly line and "tell in an instant and from a distance, how they're progressing and which station is holding up progress".
"And then if they want more detail, they can walk closer and see more detail on the screen about whether the spanner for the left-hand threaded knot nut has been lost or whether some wire has been plugged in the wrong spot or there's some other problem that's creating the delay," Mr Stoltz said.
It's a collaboration that's making a difference on the world stage, the professor said.
Bendigo-built Bushmasters have recently been praised by Ukrainian forces as being like venomous snakes, with more Bushmasters as well as Hawkeis on the country's wishlist in its war against Russia.
"I think it's a very positive sign for us that Ukraine would like more Bushmasters and Hawkeis," Mr Stoltz said.
"The Bushmaster has already been in the theatre of war and we know it's a great performer."
Echoing the Ukrainian soldiers calls for Hawkeis, Mr Stoltz said conducting real-world tests on Hawkeis would only be a benefit to Thales and by extension the students.
"It could lead to further sales to other countries, which means they'd have to make more of them, which means more jobs for Bendigo and more opportunities for students," he said.
Professor Stoltz said the role of the Bushmaster is to "protect everything and everyone inside".
The problem with this protective force of a machine is that it weighs "a hell of a lot" and cannot simply be dropped where it is needed but must be driven, in contrast to the Hawkei vehicles.
"The Hawkei was created so that it could be helicoptered into the theatre of war so it's a lighter machine and the protective shell is just around the people," Mr Stoltz said.
"If you think of it as a utility, whatever is carried on the back of the utility, if they go over a landmine that will be lost.
Members of the public may see the vehicles driving around Bendigo as they are tested before they get signed off on and sent to the government.
Mr Stoltz said the university works with the Department of Defense in other areas as well, including in the work of a material researcher who has been working on a bulletproof vest using new materials.
A couple of students have also worked with Ceramic Oxide Fabricators, a company that manufactures alumina and zirconia ceramic products for science and industry, and even designed new products.
"The students actually designed completely new products and they've had those projects registered in their name so they are officially the inventors," he said.
"Even though they've moved on now and furthered their career elsewhere, while they were fourth year students they created new products which the company still sells today."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
