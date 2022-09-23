There are only two more collection dates left this season for central Victorian hunters to collect a bounty on fox scalps.
The Victorian fox and wild dog bounty is an incentive program that runs from March to October and is designed to encourage community participation in fox and wild dog management.
To date, the collection centre in Bendigo has received 6020 fox scalps from 107 participants
This is a significant rise for the same time last year when 5718 fox scalps were received from 109 participants.
According to Agriculture Victoria, effective fox management requires a co-ordinated approach implemented at landscape scale and supported by integrated control techniques, such as baiting, trapping, exclusion fencing and shooting.
Since the bounty began in 2011, Agriculture Victoria has collected more than one million fox scalps and nearly 4500 wild dog body parts from more than 20,919 participants.
The next collection date in Bendigo is Monday, September 26 at the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning office on the corner of Midland Highway and Taylor Street, Epsom.
Fox scalps can be handed in between 2pm and 4pm.
The final collection date for the 2022 season for Bendigo is Monday, October 24.
Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty to find out more.
