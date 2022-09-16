AN IRONY in last year's COVID-disrupted BFNL netball season for Kangaroo Flat's Laura McDonald - her first in the league - is that 2022 has been no less hampered.
But for different reasons.
The versatile and well-respected defender played barely enough games in green and white to qualify for this year's finals series due to work commitments.
But it has come with a silver lining for the 27-year-old, who will line up in her first BFNL grand final against Sandhurst at the QEO on Saturday.
That's in stark contrast to last season when the Roos were cruising towards a potential grand final berth at 10-0-1 before the season was called off without finals being played.
A disappointing ending left the Roos with a hollow feeling.
But it has only made them more determined to make up for the lost opportunity, in particular, McDonald, who after weeks away slotted back into defence for the Roos' second semi-final clash against Sandhurst.
It was a rude awakening and not the return to action McDonald had been banking on as the Dragons powered to a 39-goal win.
"I only played the five (games) to qualify, but I did end up playing Sandhurst twice, including the first final, which obviously did not go our way at all," she said.
"They played amazingly and we didn't have a very good day on the court.
"So we are looking for a bit of redemption.
"As long as we stick together as a team and know that we have nothing left in us by the end of the game, I'll be happy with that."
It was work that brought McDonald, one of a bunch of big pre-season signings for the Roos last season, to Bendigo from Melbourne and work that kept her off the court much of this year.
Employed as an orthopaedic registrar, she found her way to Dower Park on the recommendation of a nursing colleague.
Once there, she was reunited with Roos coach Jayden Cowling, who she knew through their mutual involvement in the Premier League mixed netball competition in Melbourne.
"(The nurse) must have passed on my number to Jayden and he contacted me that night and invited me to come along to the club," she said.
"So I signed up before I got here. It was the best move.
"They are the most welcoming club and it really feels like a home away from home.
"I didn't know anyone else in town, so it made the move a lot easier.
"Jayden's an amazing coach, he puts 100 per cent of his heart into that position and the club and it shows.
"It's paid dividends too, with all five teams in the finals this year and two in a grand final. A lot of that is his work."
They are the most welcoming club and it really feels like a home away from home.- Laura McDonald
McDonald will return to Melbourne in the new year where she has been accepted into a national orthopaedic training program.
From an amazing sporting pedigree, her sister Sacha plays professionally in England for the London Pulse and was a former Vixens training partner.
Brother Tom is an AFL premiership player with Melbourne, while another brother Oscar played with Carlton this season after formerly playing for the Demons.
A close-knit family, McDonald relished the opportunity to make a flying visit back to her hometown of Edenhope last weekend to watch Sacha - back from London for a few months - play in an A-grade premiership win for Edenhope-Apsley in the Horsham District league.
Capable of filling a spot in all three positions in defence and most anywhere else on the court, McDonald said she would be grateful for whatever role she was assigned on grand final day.
While the bulk of her team-mates would be considered hardened BFNL finals performers, the second semi-final loss was McDonald's first in the league.
That's not to say she is without plenty of her own quality experience.
Her previous two seasons before the 2020 COVID lockdown delivered premierships with North Ballarat.
She also has about eight years worth of VNL experience with Ballarat Sovereigns.
As to the key to a Roos victory, in what would be their first premiership win since 2016, McDonald believed it was as simple as producing their brand of netball.
"Focusing on ourselves, coming out and having a good first quarter, playing smart and calculated netball and taking risks when we need it," she said.
"From there we need to support each other and have a bit of fun.
"That first final, I think having the week off, we came into the game a little stressed and weren't our usual selves.
"From that first whistle, they (Sandhurst) jumped out of the gates and really got on top of us and we couldn't climb back.
"Last week against Gisborne, we felt much more relaxed."
After no competitive netball in 2020 and no finals in 2021, McDonald is welcoming her return to the grand final stage for the first time since 2019.
"I really like finals and I like the atmosphere it brings to the community," she said.
"It's just nice having everyone in the town excited about something."
