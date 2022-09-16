Bendigo Advertiser

Timing's everything for Roos defender Laura McDonald

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:26am
Laura McDonald has settled back into Kangaroo Flat's defence and will be a versatile option for Roos coach Jayden Cowling in Saturday grand final at the Queen Elizabeth Oval against fierce rivals Sandhurst. Picture: Darren Howe

AN IRONY in last year's COVID-disrupted BFNL netball season for Kangaroo Flat's Laura McDonald - her first in the league - is that 2022 has been no less hampered.

