WHAT was a season that had initially started with the intention of simply helping out at Strathfieldsaye with some ruck coaching has the chance on Saturday to end with a premiership medal hanging around the neck of Michael Pilcher.
Pilcher will line up for the Storm in Saturday's BFNL grand final against Gisborne, making him one of two foundation players to be part of the Strathfieldsaye side.
The other is captain Lachlan Sharp, with the pair having both been part of the club's memorable inaugural game against Castlemaine in April of 2009, with Pilcher the vice-captain in the Storm's first year.
Lining up in the middle of the QEO to contest the first bounce of the senior grand final is certainly a far cry from what Pilcher had envisaged when he returned to the Storm in pre-season.
"I was talking with Darryl (Wilson, Storm co-coach) and he mentioned that they were looking for a ruck coach to help guide their group of young ruckmen (including Tim Hosking, George Simpson and Edward Hayes)," Pilcher said this week.
"The rucking future of Strathfieldsaye is very exciting and my role was to do some ruck coaching, while I was hoping to play a little bit of footy as well to maintain my fitness.
"But as things have panned out, with Tim Hosking injuring his shoulder mid-season and needing surgery it paved the way for me to play senior footy over the remainder of the season and here we are in a grand final, so it does feel a bit surreal, but I'm very privileged to be in this position."
Pilcher has played nine senior games for the Storm this year, including both finals victories over Golden Square (qualifying) and Gisborne (second semi).
Saturday presents Pilcher with the opportunity to win a third premiership with the Storm having previously played in the club's pair of 2014 and 2015 grand final victories over Sandhurst.
Pilcher departed the Storm at the end of 2016 and joined Leitchville-Gunbower in the Heathcote District league as an assistant coach.
Pilcher spent 2017 and 2018 with the Bombers, who won the premiership in both years - the second of which was coached by Pilcher.
However, second semi-final injuries both years cruelly denied Pilcher the chance of playing in either of those Bombers' grand final wins, which were both against North Bendigo.
"Again, this is what makes it such a surreal moment to be back playing in a grand final this week given I missed two while I was up at Leitchy," Pilcher said.
"The first in 2017 I got compartment syndrome from a corkie in the second semi and spent a week in hospital.
"Then in 2018 in the second semi again I came down from a pack mark, rolled my ankle and broke two bones in my right foot, so that was obviously disappointing to finish up at Leitchy without having had the chance to actually play in a grand final.
"But as coach in 2018 I was still able to feel very much part of it.
"I'll admit that I was fairly nervous throughout the second semi a couple of weeks ago and really wanting to make sure I got through okay and now I just can't wait for Saturday."
Regardless of the result on Saturday, Pilcher says the grand final will be his final game of football, with the 34-year-old now ready to hang up the boots.
"This will be my last game... I will well and truly be retiring after Saturday," Pilcher said.
"The body is feeling fine and it's ready to go for the weekend, but it's also telling me that it's time to stop.
"Hopefully, it will finish with a win on Saturday."
2.20pm Saturday at QEO.
STRATHFIELDSAYE
B: H. Conway, J. Neylon, J. Mayes
HB: S. Geary, L. Ratcliffe, P. Blandford
C: B. Slater, H. Lawrence, J. Moorhead
HF: L. Gill, R. Wilson, J. Schischka
F: C. Ernst, K. Geary, L. Sharp
R: M. Pilcher, C. McCarty, D. Clohesy
Int: B. Stevens, R. Clarke, B. Lester, B. Alexander, T. Bennett
In: R. Wilson, B. Stevens
Out: M. Hallinan (knee)
GISBORNE
B: J. Reaper, L. Rodgers, Z. Vescovi
HB: S. Graham, J. Owen, L. Spear
C: S. Bell-Bartels, M. Weber, B. Bernacki
HF: E. Minns, E. Foreman, J. Scanlon
F: M. Panuccio, P. McKenna, J. Kemp
R: B. Blake, N. Doolan, F. Lakey
Int: (from) M. Cassidy, B. Eales, M. Merrett, L. Ellings, H. Thomas, D. Davie
In: B. Eales, H. Thomas, D. Davie
Out: J. Normington (hamstring)
Adam Bourke
Strathfieldsaye by 12.
Nalder Medal: Lachlan Sharp (Strathfieldsaye).
Luke West
Gisborne by 3.
Nalder Medal: Brad Bernacki (Gisborne).
Richard Jones
Strathfieldsaye by 23.
Nalder Medal: Callum McCarty (Strathfieldsaye).
