Bendigo cyclist Lucy Hall locks in bronze at national road championships

Bendigo cyclist Lucy Hall came sprinting home during Thursday's championship race at the junior national road titles at Wollongong to secure third place on the podium.
Hall, who was racing in the AusCycling U17 Women's 53km Road Race Championship, found herself in a pack of four on the home straight of the race and dug deep to cross the line in third to win bronze (1:32:40).
She finished behind NSW riders Nicole Duncan (Central Coast) and Isabelle Russell (Dubbo), and just in front of ACT's Lauren Bates (Canberra).
BDCC junior team manager Laurie Norris said Hall's performance was one of the best of her career.
"To see her get bronze really is an excellent result," he said.
"Racing against four riders at the finish, two of which were from NSW who really are the yardstick and another from ACT who is equally as strong.
"Lucy did an excellent job to get in the winning break and finish it off strongly."
Fellow Bendigo riders Lilyth Jones and Milana Freer were also in the field of the championship race.
Jones (1:34:16) came home within the top-ten to finish ninth, while Freer (1:40:19) was just a few seconds behind in 15th.
Previous to Thursday's road race championship, riders were in action across a range of other cycling events.
On Tuesday Hadden (20:49:31) finished the U15 men's 12km time trial in 11th place, and Douglas (23:21:34) in the U15 women's secured 10th place.
Jones (26:16:44) was just shy of a podium in fourth place, followed by Hall (26:59:04) in ninth and Freer (27:36:16) in 15th within the U17 women's TT.
Wednesday saw the riders take on the criterium race with Hadden taking ninth place in the U15 men.
Hall was 15th in the U17 women, followed by Jones in 26th.
Norris said more than anything he was proud of the Bendigo riders in how they conducted themselves as part of Team Victoria.
"It's been a long time since I've seen such a strong team atmosphere within the squad," he said.
"Riders were willing to help each other in any way they could and basically sacrificed their own chances to help their team-mates.
"To me, that's what it's all about. Taking the honour of representing Victoria while embracing the team culture."
Also in action at the same time as the juniors were the masters races, with BDCC rider Sheridan Hall securing silver in the women's time trial (5) with a time of 27:14.28.
The junior road championships were a prelude to the World Road Championships to be held next week.
