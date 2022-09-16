Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo cyclist Lucy Hall locks in bronze at national road championships

By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 16 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
Bendigo District Cycling Club's Lucy Hall (right) celebrates her bronze medal performance in the U17 Women's 53km Road Race. Picture supplied

Bendigo cyclist Lucy Hall came sprinting home during Thursday's championship race at the junior national road titles at Wollongong to secure third place on the podium.

