Bernacki keen to cap brilliant individual year with team glory

If Gisborne wins Saturday's BFNL grand final against Strathfieldsaye there's a strong chance the player running around with number one on his back would have played a major role in the victory.
Brad Bernacki has had a sensational 2022 season across two competitions.
A brilliant start to the BFNL season resulted in Essendon giving the 22-year-old a chance at VFL level.
He grabbed the opportunity with both hands and had a big impact with the Bombers where he averaged 23.5 possessions per game across 11 matches.
Essendon missing out on the VFL finals proved to be a blessing for Bernacki.
He returned to Gisborne for the last home and away round and retained his availability for the BFNL finals series.
Now he has the chance to cap 2022 with a premiership medal.
"It's been a two-and-a-half year process to get to this point,'' Bernacki said this week.
"We lost the preliminary final in 2019, so to the players who were part of the (preliminary final) win (over Golden Square) it meant a lot.
"We've done three pre-seasons to get to this grand final... it's been a long time coming."
Bernacki had a one-year stint with Coburg in the VFL when he was fresh out of NAB League before returning to Gisborne full-time.
"I'd only just turned 18 when I did pre-season with Coburg and I probably didn't develop until I was 19-20 when I put on a bit of size,'' Bernacki said.
"Having that extra weight has helped me hold my own more in the VFL this time around.
"It (Essendon) was an opportunity that I've been waiting for and it's something I probably should have done earlier.
"To start with, it was different trying to get to know a new group, but it was a great experience and I'm glad I did it.
"Working with Essendon's AFL midfield coaches and the VFL coaches has really helped my work around stoppages and my transition."
From the outside looking in, Bernacki hasn't played a poor game with the Dogs this year.
He disagrees.
"There were a couple of games where I was disappointed with my input,'' Bernacki said.
"It mightn't show in possessions or how I'm using the ball, but there were some times where I think I was lazy on defence.
"Some games I get hard on myself, but I reckon there were some games with Gisborne this year that I didn't play my best."
Bernacki's possession count has been slightly down in the finals, but some of his individual moments in the second semi-final and preliminary final oozed class.
Bernacki doesn't mind if he only has 10 possessions on Saturday, as long as the Dogs are holding the Bendigo Advertiser Premiership Cup.
"We've worked so hard to get to this stage, so it would mean a lot to the team if we can get the job done."
