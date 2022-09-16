Organisers of Balgownie's Spring Fair are hoping the only drops they see this weekend are from a wine bottle.
Some of the region's best produce, arts and craft will be on display at the event on Sunday with a market open on the lawn from 10m to 2pm and discounted wine sales in the barrel room
Food stalls will be open with the Maiden Gully Lions Club cooking a barbecue and coffee and an array of produce, plants, flowers, arts and crafts available.
"We are hoping to attract both locals and visitors to the region," Balgownie assistant venue manager Lucy Everitt said.
"We are also crossing fingers and toes for the weather to hold out for our event."
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers in the afternoon and evening with a top of 14 degrees.
For people braving the weather, picnic boxes will available from the cellar door along with wine tasting .
Entertainment will be provided from noon to 3pm with local musicians Min and the Colin Band performing.
Balgownie's Spring Fair Bendigo is on September 18 from 10am at 46 Hermitage Road, Maiden Gully.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
