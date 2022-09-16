A MOUNT Alexander Shire councillor is demanding an explanation after months of reduced speeds on a section of the Calder Highway.
Tony Cordy wants elected colleagues to back his bid for answers on 80km/h speed limits slowing traffic in northbound lanes at the interchange with Castlemaine and Harcourt.
The speed limit dropped from 110km/h several months ago, he said in documents filed ahead of the council's upcoming meeting.
"Since then, there has been no sign of repairs being implemented or advice provided by Regional Roads Victoria on why this has been necessary and when it will be rectified," Cr Cordy said.
He said the speed restrictions appeared avoidable and were impeding freight from moving efficiently through the region.
They were also inconveniencing people travelling to towns like Castlemaine and Bendigo for work, Cr Cordy said.
"In turn, when the basis for such restrictions is unclear, this may lead to poor driver behaviour and increase the risk of incidents arising from such behaviour," he said.
"The Calder Freeway is a road of national importance and should be managed as such."
Cr Cordy wants the council to write to Regional Roads Victoria seeking an explanation and when any roadworks would take place.
He wants the return of 110km/h speed limits "as a matter of urgency".
The Department of Transport said the weather had not been dry enough for the works needed on that stretch of road.
"We've temporarily reduced the speed limit on a section of the Calder Highway near Harcourt until the section is resurfaced in coming months, weather permitting," regional director Melanie Hotton said.
The departments wants to even out sections of road where water can pool and cause potential hazards to motorists.
The slower speeds add a minute to people's trips, according to an estimate provided to the Advertiser.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
