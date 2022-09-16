Dragons, Bulldogs clash in captivating curtain-raiser

IT'S not the A-reserve grand final match-up many were expecting, but BFNL netball followers will again be bracing for the unexpected in Saturday's premiership showdown between Sandhurst and Gisborne.
While the Dragons' grand final berth is no shock, the Bulldogs' appearance is somewhat of a surprise after Sandhurst and top-placed Kangaroo Flat dominated proceedings throughout the season.
The Dragons and Roos played out a thrilling draw in their round 13 encounter at Dower Park, while the margin was just three goals in their second semi-final clash at the QEO.
But the Roos' plans for revenge were snuffed out when Gisborne came from nine goals down at three quarter time to win last week's preliminary final by three goals.
It set up a rematch of this year's qualifying final, won by the Dragons by eight goals.
That loss was one of three for the Bulldogs this season against Sandhurst, including by eight goals in round one and one goal in round 10.
But coach Bronwyn Slater insists a poor win-loss record against the Dragons won't dent the confidence of her players as they embrace their underdog status.
"I think most were expecting Flat and Sandhurst, but like a lot of teams, we've had a season where at times we've just been crippled with injury and illness," she said.
"We just couldn't get that full team on the park.
"At one point I had something like 18 girls that had rolled through the A-reserve, so there were ins and outs all season.
"But towards the back-end, they've all come together beautifully.
"I have a solid eight (players) and then I have to top up from there with what's left, but they really have come together nicely.
"To play a great finals series like we have; now we have three good games of netball under our belt.
"I knew anything could happen, but I have a fair bit of faith in them to get over the line."
Slater, a three-time A-grade premiership player at Eaglehawk in her playing days, said after coming from the clouds last week, there was a feeling among the group that 'anything's possible'.
"Their starts are not always great, but we have worked and worked on that, but their back-end of the game is awesome," she said.
"I often have to play the same seven for the full game, so their late-game fitness is awesome.
"We have nothing to lose and we'll have a good crack at this on Saturday."
The Bulldogs' charge will be led by Eloise and Olivia Rodda, athletic defender Charlotte Crook and sharpshooting goal attack Emily Zammit.
The A-reserve grand final will be the continuation of a huge day for the Bulldogs coach and her family.
Slater's daughter Lulu will play for Gisborne in the 17-and-under netball grand final, while son Baxter will line up for rivals Strathfieldsaye in the senior football premiership decider.
"It's kind of a little bit weird at our house this week," she said.
"It's pretty strange, but that's just how it rolls."
Despite their unblemished record against the Bulldogs, Sandhurst co-captain Kelsey Ralph said her side would be taking nothing for granted.
"You never go in too confident, but with our record over them this season, hopefully, that can continue," she said.
"It might be three wins over them, but a couple of those were by only small margins. We know they are a fighting team, as they proved last weekend.
"Our team has a lot of strong individuals, but we play a great team game, which is obviously what you need to get the wins we have.
"I feel we are pretty good at just grinding away if we do get behind. Not giving in is a good asset to have, given netball can turn pretty quickly."
A talented across-the-board line-up boasts plenty of players to have featured at A-grade level in recent seasons, including young guns Holly Lockhart, Darcy Williams, Tess Keating and co-captain Paige Ryan and the experience of Ralph and club 200 gamer Gabriella Greene.
Ralph, who will be aiming for her second A-reserve flag with the Dragons and featured on the bench in the 2018 A-grade premiership, praised Gisborne as a 'nice and consistent' unit with 'no weak areas'.
But on a big day for Sandhurst with four netball teams and one football team in grand finals, the Dragons' A-reserve goaler hoped they could play their part in making it a day to remember for the club.
"We're a pretty close-knit netball group and do a lot of our pre-season and training together throughout the season," Ralph said.
"It's going to be a good day for the club, so hopefully we come away with those wins on the most important day of the season."
The Dragons are coached by Beck Mullen.
In other senior grade games, the Dragons clash with South Bendigo in B-grade and Gisborne in B-reserve.
The Dragons finished the season as minor premiers in B-grade and advanced directly to the grand final with a 49-44 second semi-final win over Kangaroo Flat.
South Bendigo enters the premiership decider on a roll following three straight finals win over Strathfieldsaye by three goals, Gisborne in overtime and Kangaroo Flat in last week's preliminary final.
Beaten only once all season, the Dragons' B-reserve encounter against the Bulldogs will be a repeat of their second semi-final match, won 57-48 by Sandhurst.
The Bulldogs booked their spot in the grand final with 63-42 preliminary final victory over Kangaroo Flat.
