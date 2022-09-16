Bendigo Advertiser
Dragons, Bulldogs clash in captivating curtain-raiser

By Kieran Iles
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:25am
Tess Keating (WD), pictured after her club's A-reserve second semi-final win, will be a key player for Sandhurst in Saturday's grand final against Gisborne. Picture: Noni Hyett

IT'S not the A-reserve grand final match-up many were expecting, but BFNL netball followers will again be bracing for the unexpected in Saturday's premiership showdown between Sandhurst and Gisborne.

