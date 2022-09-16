Bendigo Advertiser
BSSC Lions win School Sport Victoria State Basketball Championship

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated September 16 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:30am
Bendigo Senior Secondary College Lions celebrate after winning the School Sport Victoria basketball championship. Picture supplied

Bendigo Senior Secondary College's men's team has taken out the highest honour at the School Sport Victoria State Basketball Championships.

