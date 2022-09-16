BSSC Lions win School Sport Victoria State Basketball Championship

Bendigo Senior Secondary College's men's team has taken out the highest honour at the School Sport Victoria State Basketball Championships.
The Steve Black-coached squad went through all of their finals games undefeated, showcasing their unique style of basketball during each win.
To start the championship day at the Melbourne Sports Centre, the Lions aced the first three rounds winning each of their games against Vermont, Catholic College Wodonga and Maribyrnong.
The stage was then set for the championship showdown between the Lions and Bass Coast College.
A bolstered Lions squad roared to life early on in the match which put plenty of pressure on Bass Coast.
By half time the Lions had a 29-18 buffer over Bass Coast and had no plans of letting up during the second half.
Despite a challenge from their opponents, Lions continued with the same momentum to see out the game by 11 points, final scores 51-40.
Team members: Riley Bruce, Cody Draaisma, Mike Kiraly, Josiah Pattinson, Longa Siu, Tate Lowther, Riley Johnstone-McCloud, Casey Wills and Isaac Fofana
Also held recently were the SSV State Soccer Finals where the Lions put up a hard-fought effort.
They fell short of championship success, but did their school proud by drawing nil-all with Doncaster Secondary College, which included several strong saves from goalkeeper Elliot Leach.
They then found trouble against Notre Dame College where they went down 0-1, followed by a 0-3 loss to Lakeview Senior College.
